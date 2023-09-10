The three biggest mistakes in preparing for the GMAT

September 10, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:47 am IST

Preparing for the GMAT can be a daunting task, but it’s crucial to avoid certain mistakes that can hinder your progress. Let’s take a look at the three biggest mistakes that aspiring test-takers often make and how you can avoid them.

Understanding the importance of mock tests: The first mistake many people make is rushing through their preparation. The GMAT is a challenging exam that requires a deep understanding of the subject. It’s important to give yourself enough time to build a strong foundation. Whether you’re naturally strong in quantitative or verbal skills, it’s essential to focus on both sections equally. Neglecting one section can lower your overall score and limit your opportunities. Therefore, it is crucial to dedicate sufficient time to write numerous mock exams that closely simulate the actual test. Never attempt the exam without allocating ample time for multiple mock exams. For example, if your exam will take place between 11.00 a.m. and 2.00 p.m, write a minimum of 25 different mocks — sectional and full-length —within the same time frame to truly familiarise yourself with your body clock, the testing pattern, your reactions, and the necessary adjustments you may need to make. It is imperative to extensively test yourself within the same time slot. The key lies in writing absolutely simulated mocks.

Aiming low: Another mistake to avoid is setting low score targets. While it’s tempting to aim for a score that seems easily achievable, this won’t take you far. Always strive for the highest possible score. A high score not only opens doors to top-tier business schools but can also increase your chances of receiving scholarships. Set your sights on the best score you can attain, and allocate enough time for your preparation. Remember, it’s better to aim high and fall slightly short than to settle for mediocrity.

Being inconsistent: Consistency is key when preparing for the GMAT, which brings us to the third mistake — lack of consistency in study habits. Establish a consistent study routine. Never prepare in bouts of concentration and then have droughts of no study absolutely. For instance, one week, a person may study for 10 hours each day, while the next week, they may not study at all. Unfortunately, this is how most people tend to prepare for the GMAT. As a result, they suffer quite terribly. It is crucial to dedicate a minimum of three hours each day to your studies, although more hours are welcome. Take on a study project spanning 90 to 100 days, with an absolute maximum of 100 days. What truly matters is not simply studying for hundreds of hours but ensuring that you study for three hours each day. Therefore, an extreme level of consistency is genuinely, really, truly important.

The author is Founder, Top One Percent.

