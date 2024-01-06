The role of question banks and sample question papers in exam preparation

January 06, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Preparing for board and competitive exams can be daunting due to the volume of information and the pressure to perform well. However, there are valuable tools such as question banks and sample question papers that can help students understand the exam format, assess their knowledge, and build confidence.

An important aspect of any exam preparation is understanding its format. Board and competitive exams not only adhere to traditional question formats but may also introduce new and different kinds of questions. Question banks and sample question papers allow students to familiarise themselves with what to expect on exam day.

Understand the format

Board exams: Understanding the format is crucial as it helps students manage their time effectively during the exam. Most board exams have a fixed number of questions for each subject, but they may vary in terms of difficulty. Question banks and sample question papers give students a chance to practise within these constraints. Moreover, they often include examples of new question types, allowing students to prepare for changes in the exam pattern.

Competitive exams: Competitive exams often have multiple-choice questions, subjective questions, or a combination of both. By practising with sample question papers, students can develop strategies to tackle the kind of questions that may be asked. This will help reduce anxiety during the exam.

Identify weaknesses

Beyond practise, question banks and sample question papers also help assess one’s knowledge and identify areas that need improvement.

Board exams: Since it is essential to cover the entire syllabus, question banks often cover a wide range of topics. By attempting questions from different chapters, students can gauge their readiness and pinpoint areas where they need to focus their efforts.

Competitive exams: Known for their rigorous content, sample question papers designed for these exams can help students identify their strengths and weaknesses, and create a study plan that addresses areas where improvement is needed.

Builds confidence

When students face unfamiliar questions in the actual exam, it can lead to anxiety and reduced performance. However, by practising with question banks and sample question papers, students can build confidence in their abilities.

Board exams: Since they often contain questions that require critical thinking and application of concepts, practising with a variety of questions helps students develop problem-solving skills and gain the confidence to tackle any question that comes their way.

Competitive exams: These are notorious for their challenging questions, and regular practice with sample question papers gives students the confidence to handle difficult problems.

Time-management

Many students struggle to complete their papers within the allotted time, leading to incomplete answers and lower scores.

Board exams: With strict time limits for each section, students have to pace themselves. By practising with sample question papers, they can allocate the right amount of time to each question. This can make a significant difference in their final scores.

Competitive exams: Each section has time constraints and some questions may be more time-consuming than others. Practising with sample question papers allows students to develop strategies to manage their time effectively, complete the paper and maximise their score.

Question banks and sample question papers are invaluable resources when preparing for exams. Remember that consistent practice, coupled with a well-structured study plan, is the key to achieving one’s academic and competitive goals.

The writer is Editorial Director, Oswaal Books.

