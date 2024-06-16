The role of Artificial Intelligence in career counselling

In a world where technology appears to be taking over our lives, it is no wonder that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is finding its way into the field of counselling, especially job counselling. However, it is critical to underscore the distinct value that human counsellors bring to the table and why their function is still irreplaceable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emotional connect

Human counsellors and Artificial Intelligence differ in their abilities to understand and empathise with an individual’s emotional intricacies. While AI can analyse data and deliver logical answers, it lacks the emotional intelligence to comprehend the complexities of human emotions. There are two main reasons why human counsellors score over AI.

The first is the emotional connection. The human contact allows building a rapport and trust between the counsellor and the client. This leads to the expression of empathy, warmth and support, all of which strengthen a therapeutic relationship. The second is touch, a non-verbal method of communication that allows counsellors to express empathy, reassurance and understanding. However, despite it being an effective technique, it must be used with caution. Before adding touch to their sessions, counsellors must set clear standards and acquire the patient’s informed agreement. This is because attitudes to touch differ among cultures and individuals. Therefore, counsellors need to be aware of and considerate of their client’s preferences to avoid making them uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pros and cons of AI

Of course the use of AI in counselling also offers certain benefits. One is the unparalleled accessibility and availability and removal of constraints such as geographical distance and limited resources. Second, AI can tailor the approach to each user’s specific needs by using personalised interventions and feedback, increasing treatment efficacy, and establishing stronger ties between clients and counsellors. The anonymity of AI offers a sense of privacy and users may not have to worry about being judged or the stigma that sometimes accompanies face-to-face sessions. However, AI algorithms lack the empathy and human intuition required for effective counselling, which might even exacerbate users’ feelings of isolation or inadequacy.

From chatbots to provide instant services to VR simulations for exposure treatment, AI has the potential to improve accessibility and efficacy of mental healthcare services. However, it should complement, not replace human counsellors. While AI can effectively conduct everyday chores, provide basic knowledge, and assist in particular situations, it lacks the sensitivity, and intuition that human counsellors bring to the process.

Benefits of counselling

Career counsellors give personalised assistance based on your specific interests, skills, and aspirations. They assist you in exploring several career alternatives and identifying pathways that are compatible with your abilities and goals. The use of examinations and talks help you get a better knowledge of yourself, including your values, personality characteristics, and preferences. This self-discovery process allows you to make more informed job selections. Counsellors also assist you in acquiring the abilities required to succeed in your chosen area, such as strengthening your communication skills, polishing your technical competence, or developing leadership traits. Professional counsellors provide encouragement, direction, and practical answers to assist you in overcoming obstacles and remaining focused on your goals.

Therefore, human counsellors will continue to play an essential role in career counselling even in the age of AI. Recognising and channelising both will help us offer comprehensive and effective help to those who require it.

The writer is the founder and CEO of iDreamCareer

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.