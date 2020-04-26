The road ahead

I am 26 years old and have completed my graduation and postgraduation in mass communication and journalism in 2016. I have been preparing for the government sector exams for the last few years. I am confused now — should I continue my preparation or start looking for private jobs? Please guide me. — Usha Singh

Dear Usha,

What do you want to do? How much time would you want to spend on securing this government job? What is your cut-off time period? Only you can answer this. I would think it has been four years already and it makes sense to start looking for a job first and then, should you have the time, patience and energy, prepare on the side and take the exams. Good luck.

I am currently pursuing B.A.(H) Economics from Delhi University. I am in my first year. I want to begin my own startup. But I don't know how to acquire skills for it. Please guide me on how I can get the required skills? — Gurjeet Singh

Dear Gurjeet,

The basic skills for a start-up are: Developing an effective business model, identifying mentors, advisors, guides and supporters. Check your finances, funding and investment capacity, showcase strong, dependable leadership and management skills, start small and stay humble, critical thinking and good problem-solving abilities, good accountants, and finally basic web development and tech knowledge is non-negotiable.

I am in class XI now. Can I pursue both sports and medicine together and be successful at both? — Hari Vignesh

Dear Hari,

This is a tricky situation. With focus on sports alone, you might not be able to make it to medicine, and with medicine alone you might get burnt out. Ensure that you schedule both, so as to strike a healthy balance to maintain and thrive across both. Have you heard of sports medicine? It is a branch of medicine that deals with physical fitness and the treatment and prevention of injuries related to sports and exercise. It would require you doing a M.D, post your M.B.B.S.

