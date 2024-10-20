The rise of experiential learning in Architecture education in India

The importance of design and spatial problem-solving in Architecture education is undeniable. While traditional methods like lectures and textbooks offer a valuable foundation, practical experience plays a crucial role in developing true proficiency. This is where experiential learning steps in. An active participation creates a deeper connection with the built environment. Students transform from passive learners to engaged participants, actively analysing concepts, experimenting with solutions, and translating theories into tangible realities.

Key concepts

The need for experiential learning becomes even clearer when we consider Architecture’s unique nature. It demands the ability to translate abstract ideas into functional spaces that meet real-world needs. Textbooks have limitations and can’t replicate the complexities of building codes, the behaviour of materials under varying conditions, or the subtle nuances of user experience within a built environment. Experiential learning bridges this gap by immersing students in practical challenges, preparing them to tackle the profession’s real-world demands. The four key components of learning in architecture are:

Experiential learning: This involves immersing students in hands-on experiences that simulate real-world situations. Through site visits, workshops, and simulations, students gain first-hand knowledge of construction processes, material behaviours, and the intricacies of architectural design.

Informative learning: This focuses on the acquisition of fundamental knowledge and facts including historical context, theoretical frameworks, and technical skills and provides a solid foundation for further exploration and analysis.

Analytical learning: This encourages students to think critically and approach problems with a logical and methodical mindset. By dissecting and analysing existing structures, assessing design efficiency, and exploring innovative solutions, students develop the ability to evaluate and improve architectural designs.

Application learning: This involves practical implementation of theoretical concepts, where students engage in real-world projects and apply their knowledge and skills to create tangible architectural solutions. It enables students to integrate the understanding of architectural principles, technical skills, and critical thinking to produce functional and effective designs.

Hands-on workshops are a prime example of experiential learning. Here, students grapple with the realities of sustainable construction, exploring how material selection impacts energy efficiency. They might test mock-ups to understand the thermal performance or participate in site visits or real-world construction projects to observe first-hand the impact of design decisions on a building’s ecological footprint and also interacting with practising architects and builders.

Shift in approach

India is witnessing a growing movement to transform architectural education from theory-heavy to active and experiential. Institutes and embracing innovative approaches like live project studios where students collaborate with real clients on projects like community centres to gain invaluable experience in stakeholder engagement and navigating the complexities of construction.

Design-build courses offer an even deeper dive into experiential learning. Students not only design but also construct a small structure, learning about materials, construction techniques, and the crucial communication between architects and builders.

Another key area is industry-academia collaboration. By working together, institutions and industry professionals can bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry demands.

Further, with the mainstream adoption of green building concepts, sustainability principles are becoming an integral part of architectural practice. By incorporating sustainable design challenges and projects into the curriculum, students can explore innovative solutions and develop a strong understanding of eco-friendly construction methods. By leveraging cutting-edge tools like AI, AR, and VR alongside principles rooted in Indian heritage, architects can create spaces that seamlessly blend innovation with tradition.

The shift from passive learning to active engagement marks a significant evolution in architectural education. With experiential learning at its core, students will be equipped to tackle real-world challenges with creativity and innovation.

The writer is the Principal, VES College of Architecture.