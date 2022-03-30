Beyond the world of numbers

Maths has relevance across multiple fields of study, including art

Maths is everywhere — from the roots of a tree to the objects we create. Although we never notice those patterns, we are bound by Maths all the way. From inspiring sculptors to the exploration of new planets in space, it has served as an important tool. It has extended its service to fields in Science and Technology, as diverse as Engineering and Biology. It helped humans master the Arts and Philosophy. It is also present in Nature. Here’s exploring some hidden facets of Maths

Maths and music: Maths explains the phenomenon of strings vibrating at certain frequencies to create sound waves. Instruments like the cello have a particular shape to resonate with their strings in a mathematical note. In addition, Maths helps to study elements of music such as tempo, metre, pitch, frequency, chord regression, patterns and form. Set theory, Number theory, and abstract algebra are the backbone for composing and hearing music.

Maths and dance: Dance forms such as Bharatnatyam use cardinal numbers 3,4,5,7,9 to form a figure of 32 through different permutations and combinations. Geometry coordinates dancers in formulating shapes with their body as they move their arms and legs. Similarly, different dance forms define Maths differently. Latin dancers express rhythm as fractions. Ballet dancers watch as they move, and form angles.

Maths and space: Astronomers use Maths all the time to make precise calculations and to form and test physical theories that govern objects in he sky. Calculus guides scientists to calculate the speed required by a rocket to overcome earth’s gravitational pull. Trigonometry helps to calculate the distance of stars and planets from earth.

Maths and magic: The famous geometry theorem, Banach-Tarski Paradox, states if we divide a ball or a bar of chocolate into a few specific pieces, two identical balls/chocolates can be create on rearranging them.

Mathes and Architecture: Algebra, geometry, and trigonometry serve an essential role in sketching blueprints for architects. The roof of the Lotfollah mosque in Isfahan (Iran) is a great example. In the ancient world, temples, mosques, palaces, and pyramids were inspired by geometric shapes.

Maths and Art: The relationship between art and math isolder than we think. Artisans are inspired by geometry and shapes. Artists are influenced by concepts such as Linear perspective, symmetry, and mathematical objects such as polyhedra, tessellations, impossible figures, Möbius bands, distorted or unusual perspective systems, and fractals. Leonardo da Vinci used mathematical principles of linear perspective to sketch the Vitruvian Man. The Mona Lisa is drawn according to the golden ratio.

Maths and Psychology: An approach to psychological research is based on mathematical models of perpetual and cognitive thought. Quantitative research plays a key role in understanding the mind and behaviour by deriving patterns, connections and making new discoveries. Calculus formulates the basis for psychometrics-psychological characteristics.

The writer is Founder and CEO at {igebra.ai}.