The private school versus government school debate

Recently, I stumbled upon a thought-provoking tale about an old woman who used to sell idlis for just one rupee each. Her loyal customers cherished her affordable treats until a savvy businessman opened a new shop nearby, giving away idlis for free to lure the crowd. Naturally, people flocked to the new shop, leaving the old woman’s stall deserted. However, one day, the businessman hiked the price to ₹5 per idli. A few months later, he raised it to ₹10. The sudden hike left the customers frustrated and they searched for the old woman, only to discover that she had closed her shop and disappeared.

This story perfectly mirrors how private telecom operators initially offered free data, attracting millions of users only to gradually hike tarriffs once they had a solid subscriber base and have weakened the government-run BSNL. One may argue that private telecom operators provide better service than BSNL and justify their higher tariffs, but the real question is why the government has allowed the once profit-making BSNL to lose its competitive edge in the market. Analysing this issue may lead to more uncomfortable questions.

Three kinds

This has a parallel in the education sector as well, with the principles of privatisation being applied to education. This model is often referred to as the “McDonaldisation” of education, as private schools run by popular groups apply market-oriented principles such as efficiency, standardisation of services, brand reliability, and consumerism to education. This raises questions about whether private schools have become stronger, leading to the weakening of government schools, and whether the impact on common people is positive or negative.

There are three main types of schools in our country: government-run, government-aided, and private. The first is fully funded and operated by the government. The second is funded by the government but owned and run by private trusts. Private schools are run by individuals or organisations and funded through student fees.

With a rapid increase in the privatisation of the Indian education sector in the past two decades, the number of private educational institutions across the country has increased. According to UDISE+, a Management Information System initiated by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, private schools account for around 35% of the total schools.

It is undeniable that parents prefer private schools over government-run ones for various reasons. Certain myths have been perpetuated such as the belief that government schools lack competent teachers and cannot provide a good education. Some even borrow money or sell property to admit their children to private schools and pay the exorbitant fees because they believe that private schools offer a better education and assume that it will lead to greater success in life. This trend has a negative impact on both students and the nation.

Disadvantanges

Many government-aided and some government-run schools surpass private schools in several aspects, including the quality of education and affordability. However, in some areas, private schools have an edge. While there are notable advantages to studying in private schools, there are also many disadvantages. Private schools often charge exorbitant fees for tuition, textbooks, uniforms, and extracurricular activities. Some even collect capitation fees under different names, such as development or building funds. This is a huge burden on families that cannot afford these costs. Even middle-class people are lured by the empty promises and tall claims made by certain private schools, leading them to seek admission for their children despite the high fees. This has become a struggle between the haves and the have-nots, creating educational inequality and denying opportunities to students who cannot afford the fees.

Edupreneurs in India are more interested in expanding their business than in educating the masses. As their primary goal is revenue generation and profit-making, students’ learning outcomes take a back seat.

The idea that schools impart values has become a myth, as more and more private schools teach the lesson that only the fittest can survive. With their focus on making money, they cannot instill values in students or produce service-oriented citizens. The emphasis on academic performance and the competitive environment in many private institutions can lead to high levels of stress and pressure on students.

Although it may not be possible for governments to run all schools, considering the importance of equality, affordability, and social justice, effective measures must be taken to develop infrastructure and improve the quality of education in government schools. This is necessary to foster the belief that government-run schools can deliver better and higher-quality education.

While academic freedom is important, it is also crucial to hold private schools accountable to the government and the public. Proper regulations should be in place to prevent schools from charging exorbitant fees.

Education is a liberating force. True education frees people from the shackles of servitude and submissiveness, enabling them to question and develop their thinking capacity. It contributes to their intellectual growth and empowers them to become engaged citizens. This can happen only if schools instill values in students. Can a system that commodifies educational services and promotes inequality and unhealthy competition among students truly “educate” them? McDonaldisation may please the nation’s taste buds, but may not be good for its health.

The writer is an ELT resource person and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk

