The power of slow education in a fast-paced world 

August 26, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

In today’s fast-paced world, the pressure to learn quickly and efficiently has resulted in a culture of superficial learning and short-term thinking. However, the concept of slow education (SlowED) is emerging as a transformative approach that prioritises depth, creativity, and critical thinking. SlowED encourages students to take their time, explore ideas deeply, and engage with their learning in an authentic way. A key benefit of this approach is that it encourages students to take a more holistic approach to learning, exploring the broader cultural and societal contexts in which their subject is situated.

Education is underpinned by philosophies that encourage a deep understanding of the principles of good design, critical thinking, and the impact of design on society. This process fosters a sense of critical questioning and innovation, and students are encouraged to experiment with new ideas and techniques. Self-reflection and self-awareness are also emphasised, as students reflect on their personal values and beliefs and develop a deep sense of self-awareness. Collaboration and community are encouraged, as students work together to share ideas and techniques, and support each other in their learning.

Out of the box

As Jiddu Krishnamurthy said, true education goes beyond the mere accumulation of knowledge and involves a deep exploration of one’s inner self. Students are encouraged to think critically about the impact of design on society and to develop a deep sense of empathy and compassion for others. Through this exploration, they begin to develop a nuanced and sophisticated understanding that is essential for success in the field. As they deepen their understanding of design as a socio-cultural and socio-political phenomenon, they are encouraged to prioritise creativity and experimentation. They are given the space and time to explore different approaches to problem statements and to experiment with new ideas and techniques.

SlowED also enables students to work together and with extended local and global communities, to share ideas and techniques, and to support each other in their learning. Such an approach fosters a sense of curiosity and wonder about the world around them and allows students to develop a deep appreciation for the beauty and complexity of this natural world, guiding their decisions as responsible designers of the future.

In it together

A great example of SlowED in action can be seen through collaborations that bring together students from different parts of the world to work on the practice of slow design. Such partnerships encourage a collaborative and immersive approach to address industry problems while considering the welfare of all stakeholders. This further demonstrates the importance of focusing on the bigger picture, beyond just profits, and emphasises the value of people, processes, and products in creating sustainable solutions. It allows students to learn from each other’s ideas, values, and processes and encourages them to work towards a common goal of creating a better future for all.

In a world that is becoming increasingly technology-driven, it is important to remember the value of taking a step back and reflecting on the bigger picture. And here, the concept of SlowED can truly do wonders!

The author is Associate Dean, Fashion Styling at Pearl Academy.

