The need for specialisation in today’s world

While the topic of leadership has existed since ancient times, the more modern theories — based on traits, behaviour and contingency — are equally important. Leadership is not limited to the ability to drive material progress. Today the unique set of challenges has led to the leader’s character being integrated with their work and working environment. In such a situation, the youth want to tap into their inner potential, attain tools that give them an edge, have an overview of life, and become specialists. This has led to a trend towards interdisciplinary studies at the undergraduate level and specialisations at the postgraduate level.

Both are steps in the right direction. In interdisciplinary studies, academic pursuits go beyond traditional boundaries to include a multidimensional or a multidisciplinary view by combining two or more academic disciplines or schools of thought to understand and address an issue. A clear shift towards specialisation can be observed during the PG. This equips students to solve industry-specific challenges and gives them a competitive edge in the job market.

The Application Trends Survey conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) provides some insights. Based on responses from 900 graduate business school programmes globally, the 2023 report states that the applications to general programmes have declined and selective programmes have grown. Some popular MBA specialisations according to The Princeton Review are in International Management, Strategy, Consulting, Finance Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Operations Management, and IT and Technology. It states, “A specialised MBA can give you a more targeted Management experience and head start. Since the expertise you will acquire will be limited to one area, it is important to be sure about your professional ambitions before you commit to a specialised MBA.”

To lead a long and meaningful life it is important to find your Ikigai. Drawn from Japanese, this concept translates to ‘reason for being’. Finding purpose in what you do induces quality, perfection, and consistency without feeling burnt out. This approach blends work with leisure. Specialisation, with a sense of Ikigai, leaves the individual striving for more and better, to harness their unique calling in life with steadfastness and rigour.

While it is important to have an integrated understanding of the world, it is equally vital become specialist contributors towards the betterment of mankind. Over the years, generalisations vs. specialisations has been an area of debate. Though education journeys and careers often begin on a path of generalisations, the move should eventually be towards specialisation.

After understanding the macro dynamics of the world around them, an individual’s focus needs to shift towards on micro contributions. In an increasingly global environment, one must find creative ways of living together: specialisation is one practical way to achieve that.

Choosing your specialisation

The right approach to finding the ideal specialisation in one that overlaps with what you love doing the most, are good at, what the world needs and what you can be paid for. What you love doing is anything that blurs the boundaries between work and leisure. What you are good at is something that you have an aptitude for and is effortless and instinctive. To consider what the world needs now and in the future is also important because it is a basic human need to feel valued and make a mark in the community. Remuneration also has to be considered as your passion and hard word should translate into material wealth to empower you to live a quality life and support yourself and others.

The writer is an educator, consultant and columnist who advocates and practises principles of integral education.