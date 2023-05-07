The need for skilling in the VFX industry

May 07, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Over the past couple of decades, the animation and VFX industry has evolved considerably in India and worldwide. With VFX being increasingly used in the entertainment industry and education, the demand for skilled professionals has quadrupled and businesses are constantly seeking new talent. VFX can safely supersede dangerous elements like stunts, explosions, and crashes and provide a better viewing experience for audiences while allowing directors and artists to exercise their visual imagination.

However, the industry is fiercely competitive and, therefore, one needs to select an appropriate institution to pursue a course and secure a job as a VFX artist. Also, there is definitely a need for more formal courses to be created with a defined syllabus and engagement with VFX companies for practical exposure and the right upskilling. Nonetheless, behind the industry’s phenomenal growth is the proliferation of aspirants who have mastered the art of creating original and innovative stories.

Being a VFX artist is more tempting than before, as neither a university degree nor academic drawing and painting coaching is required to “simply create”. Additionally, digital artists enjoy the luxury of freelancing and working remotely more than other professionals. Conversely, the desire to join a major production studio to work on a new animated film or fantasy series is too appealing to pass up the opportunity.

Required skills

Staying abreast of the latest VFX software and continuing to develop as an artist, one can cultivate some less-known skills to get a job and remain in demand. Character design, audio-video editing, rotoscoping, match-moving techniques, compositing, pre-visualization, and VFX filmmaking are complex concepts that a student is introduced to at a higher level. Many students are increasingly choosing animation and VFX career opportunities. Visual media is the most popular medium for VFX companies to create a parallel universe. 3D Animation and VFX courses cover conventional art, the game art production pipeline, 3D modelling, digital sculpting, texturing, rigging, animation, and particle dynamics. Animation and VFX graduates can work as 3D animators, level designers, lighting and texturing artists, and CHF dynamics artists. A candidate looking to pursue a career in this field can begin with B.Sc. Animation

The Government of India’s AVGC Promotion Task Force has underlined the significance of this industry and its contribution to the economy. It intends to establish a national curricular framework in the AVGC sector and enable skill development, which will improve training quality. The draft policy concentrates on content creation in India with the assistance of the National AVGC-XR Mission.

The writer is the President, Global Production and Operations, DNEG