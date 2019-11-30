The MAIN target

The JEE Main 2020 is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate programmes in NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions (CFTIs).

The First JEE (Main) 2020 will be conducted between January 06 and 11, and the Second JEE (Main) will be conducted between April 03 and 09, 2020.

With a little more than a month to go, the time should be utilised to consolidate one’s preparation by focusing on revision, problem solving and overcoming the weaker areas in preparation.

Here are some last-month preparation tips:

Time management: Proper planning is most important for timely preparation and dealing with the study pressure.

All the three subjects — Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics — are equally important. So, divide these crucial remaining weeks between the three subjects

Prepare a chapter-wise and topic-wise revision schedule.

Create short notes and list all formulae and points to remember. This will help in quick revision.

Correct methodology: Stick to one source and not to refer to a multitude of books/ study material available in the market. In the last two weeks, brush-up through your notes and flag important problems. Taking mock tests based on the actual pattern is recommended at this time to develop ones’ self-confidence and exam temperament.

Study material: Do not start reading any new books at this stage. However, one can still refer to standard books for concept clearing. This stage should be utilised more for problem solving, developing short cuts, and memorising formulae, and understanding one’s strengths and weaknesses.

Important topics

The syllabus of class XI and XII is equally distributed across the question paper in JEE Main. While stress may be given on the following topics for each subject, avoid selective study:

Mathematics: Quadratic Equations and Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, Matrices in Algebra, Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, and Definite Integral in Calculus.

(Tip: Try to do as much as quality problems as possible to develop a sound confidence level.)

Physics: Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics and Modern Physics.

(Tip: Practising quality problems is key. If concepts are clear, then this subject becomes more interesting.)

Chemistry: Coordination Chemistry and Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium, Mole Concept in Physical Chemistry and Organic Chemistry.

(Tip: Just go through the Periodic Table in general and read NCERT for Inorganic Chemistry. For Physical part, practise as many numerical as you can.)

Study Plan

Develop speed by solving quizzes/Mock Tests. Speed and Accuracy will be your key to success in JEE Main

Take mock-test series to build a winning exam temperament.

Sample papers will give you a fair idea about the pattern of questions and help one improve time management.

Solve the Previous year’s JEE/AIEEE papers for understanding the level of questions asked.

Focus on your weaker areas and improve your concepts.

For practice of Numerical/Integer Type questions introduced this year, follow a reputed source like www.mypat.in or sample papers on JEE Main official website.

Mental health

Remain focused and maintain a positive attitude while studying.

Remember, it is the quality of time spent and not the quantity alone. Hence, take short breaks of five to 10 minutes after every one or two hours of serious study. Relax completely when you take a break.

Practise meditation to develop inner calm, poise, confidence and power of concentration. These matter a lot and will help you on the day of the exam.

Don’t overstress yourself. Five to six hours of sleep every night is a must, especially three-four days before JEE Main 2020.

Relaxation exercises may help to regain freshness. Avoid over-sleeping during the day.

The writer is a FIITJEE expert.

Track the changes:

The latest changes introduced by NTA that every JEE aspirant should look into are as follows:

1. From now on, candidates who wish to apply for B.Planning courses will be required to give a separate exam. JEE Main 2020 will be conducted in three sections: Paper 1 for B.Tech/ B.E., Paper 2 for B.Arch and Paper 3 for B.Planning. This gives them the choice to appear for anyone or two or all three papers.

2. When it comes to B.E / B.Tech paper, there will be 75 questions in total as compared to 90. Each section will now have 5 questions less, which is, an aspirant will need to solve 25 questions instead of 30.

3. Similarly, Paper 2 for B.Arch will have a total of 77 questions. In the drawing test, candidates will now require to solve 2 questions instead of 3. While Part 1 and Part 2 of this paper will be Computer Based, Part 3 will involve Pen and Paper. Scanning these latest changes in the JEE Main 2020 pattern will give a clear picture of how to prepare, accordingly.

Akhand Swaroop Pandit, Founder and CEO, Catalyst Group-Online Learning Platform.