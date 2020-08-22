The learning must go on

Like colleges, corporates too have moved online to resume their training and development programmes for graduate hires

During the pandemic, the spotlight has largely been on educational institutions that are shifting to online methods of learning. Several companies are making this transition too; specifically, departments that handle training of graduate hires and new recruits.

For instance, Infosys conducted its Foundation Training programme virtually this year and enabled this transition midway for 63 batches simultaneously with close to 5,000 people being trained across different stages of their training

Thirumala Arohi Mamunooru, Vice President & Head of Education-Training & Assessment, Infosys, gives insights on how corporates share similar challenges and goals in learning and development.

What is the focus of the Foundation Training programme? How different is it from courses offered in colleges?

The Foundation Training programme focusses on enabling the graduate hires to develop enterprise applications that require training on full-stack technologies. In the final phase, they work on a capstone project that provides them with the experience of how a real-life project is executed in the Infosys context.

Apart from technical skills, soft skills such as communication skills, corporate etiquette, time management, teamwork and design thinking skills form a part of the training, which focuses on aiding the individuals’ transition from an education campus to a corporate environment.

These are different from college courses, as they are ‘training’ programmes geared towards enabling a powerful talent ecosystem that can build and scale capabilities of the future. They are built on the new construct of ‘hybrid jobs’ that combine technology, domain and industry experience.

What are some of the challenges in implementing this programme online?

One is the non-availability of hardware and software infrastructure and stable Internet connectivity that hampers online learning. Another is the disjointed collaboration tools that impact the virtual classroom experience. A third is the lack of peer learning opportunities. Despite all this, learners are willing to spend time, energy and effort to improve their skills and that is a welcome sign.

Is Infosys considering adopting this online mode of training for the long term?

The future of learning, like the future of work, will be the hybrid model. To transition to conducting all the training online, we are building collaboration tools that will improve the participants’ learning experience. AI-driven interventions are customising learning based on the user needs. Relevant nudges created by this system steer the user in the right direction. “Personalisation and immediate feedback of this sort will make our online courses nearly as effective as our classroom sessions.”

Classroom time will be utilised for in-person discussions, exchange of knowledge and ideas and to nurture critical thinking. By leveraging our existing online learning platforms and incorporating these new aspects, we will be able to make virtual trainings viable across the board soon.

How can soon-to-be graduates and students make the most of this period to improve their skills and employability?

Students can focus on developing their skills in areas that are in demand like full stack development, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Machine Learning, Big Data, IoT, AI and automation and blockchain. Getting certified in these areas will be an added advantage. In addition to the hard skills, improving their problem solving, collaboration, communication and persuasion skills will make them work effectively in project teams.

Students can make use of InfyTQ, which offers several courses on technical and professional skills, aimed at improving the understanding of the fundamental building blocks of technology among engineering students across India, to help them become industry-ready.