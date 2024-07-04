The lack of leadership at TISS | Explained

The story so far: Over a 100 staff members of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) were in for a shock, after they received termination letters on June 28, and were asked to not report to work come July. Within two days of this development, they were told that the termination letters had been withdrawn and that they could continue working as the Tata Education Trust (TET), which funds their salaries, had now assured to make funds available to support their salaries.

What happened?

A month before the termination letters, up to 55 teachers and 60 non-teaching staff had an inkling that their jobs could be in trouble, because even as the academic year of 2023-24 was winding up in April, there was no clarity from TET on the renewal of funding of their contractual positions. “Some of these staff have been working with TISS for up to fifteen years. Since the last two to three months we have been writing emails to pro-VC Mr. Shankar Das, who is a deputy to the current VC [Vice Chancellor] Manoj Tiwari. We received no reply or clarity from Mr. Das on the situation,” a senior faculty member said citing anonymity. TISS is largely funded by the University Grants Commission, but staff salaries, certain courses and funds for maintenance are funded by the TET.

What has been happening at TISS?

From 2004 onwards, TISS had widened its scope of work, and from close to 15 programmes including Masters’ and Diplomas, it expanded its offering to over 55 programmes including dual degrees and foreign university collaborations. “Under the directorship of late Prof. S. Parsuraman, TISS was flourishing, with students undertaking enormous field work under the research guidance of teachers,” said a TISS senior professor, requesting anonymity.

Mr. Parsuraman was the longest serving director of TISS from 2004 to 2018. However, trouble started brewing in TISS from 2016 onwards, when it decided to stop student aid to those belonging to marginalised communities in all of its four campuses in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad and Guwahati.

“It has been a downward spiral from then on,” the professor added.

After Mr. Parsuraman’s tenure, Prof. Shalini Bharath, a public health researcher who has extensively worked on HIV access issues served as a director for five years.

In 2023, the UGC regulations were changed, which brought appointments in TISS under the central government’s purview, as over 50% of its funding is from the Centre.

“After Prof. Bharath retired, the director of Indian Institute of Management (Mumbai) Manoj Tiwari, took up the additional charge of an acting director as well as Vice Chancellor, until a full time director is appointed. He was supposed to have interim charge for six months, but his term was extended by another six months after delays were faced in appointing a Director,” another professor said. “A social science research institute like TISS should be led by a director who has a relevant backgrounding in social sciences. Mr. Tiwari is trained in engineering and management, and it is an incongruity that he is heading the institute.”

How has a lack of leadership affected the institute?

After the tweak of the UGC regulations, administrative bodies of TISS were also supposed to undergo an overhaul. Sources at TISS say that in a classic case of ‘mismanagement,’ these bodies have not yet been made fully operational.

After the central government took over the TISS administration, the erstwhile ‘Governing Board,’ the highest decision making body of the institute, earlier headed by a nominee of the Tata Group, S. Ramadorai who was also CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, and included two to three faculty members as well as an equal number of external members, stood dissolved. The government decided that this would be replaced by an ‘Executive Council,’ headed by the VC. “It has been over nine months, but the new council is yet to come into full operation. We are hearing that the Executive Council may have been formulated but it is not yet officially notified. With the top decision making body of the institute being in a limbo, it is not an over reach to say that decisions are being taken in a centralised and in an arbitrary way,” a professor quoted above said.

How has this affected students?

After the executive council, the academic council is the second-most important body in TISS. “The academic council is vital to all semester activities in the institute. What is disheartening is that the academic council is yet to convene to approve results for major programmes including Masters, PhD, Diplomas and Certificate courses, thus leaving the students in a lurch,” the professor said.

While the students were supposed to receive their results in May, this has now been delayed by three months, and their convocation has been pushed to August. “The delay has affected the future of over thousand students who graduate out of TISS every year, and it affects their future plans of studying abroad or pursuing careers as they have not been awarded their degrees,” said the professor.

