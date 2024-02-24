GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Indian team that won gold at the RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP) talk about their success

The four students from Shiv Nadar School Noida designed a robot that would perform a simulated rescue in a disaster setting

February 24, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Viryansh Rastogi
The winning team (from left) Ekansh Agrawal, Puroo Duggal, Shaurya Ajit Singh and Viryansh Rastogi.

The winning team (from left) Ekansh Agrawal, Puroo Duggal, Shaurya Ajit Singh and Viryansh Rastogi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

When we decided to participate in the RoboCup, an international event that tests skills in Robotics, Engineering and AI, we did not think we would win the gold, as we were competing against teams from 18 other countries. Our team, System Overhaul, had Ekansh Agrawal as the AI and algorithm specialist, Puroo Duggal as data manager, Shaurya Ajit Singh as electronics chief and myself as team lead and principal designer. We were participating in the rescue line category and our task was to develop a robot that would perform a simulated rescue mission autonomously in a disaster setting.

How it worked

We often stayed back in school and worked to design, programme and construct the robot. Even after going back home, we wound up working on the project, whether it was me 3D printing new prototype parts, Shaurya soldering damaged electronics, Puroo labeling gathered data for our AI model, or Ekansh training and testing the new AI model. 

Our robot stood out from those our competitors because it used three micro-controllers, each performing a different set of tasks but working cohesively. Trying to run three systems in sync made our jobs very difficult but it paid off in the end. We devised several new systems for our robot, such as a hacked I2C bus allowing real-time two-way communication despite its original architecture being master-slave. Another innovation was the use of 3D printed parts explicitly designed to be compatible with the commercially available Lego Technic kits (which we used to construct the robot’s main structure) allowing us to have fully custom parts while also retaining its ability to be fully modular.

The competition was held over four days, with the first day dedicated to robot calibration and practice. The rest were competition days with one round per day. Teams were ranked on average percentage points scored over three rounds. Each robot had to follow a complex path with obstacles, debris, and uneven terrain to reach an evacuation zone where the victims were located. Points were given for the path covered, with additional points for clearing obstacles and debris. In the evacuation zone, there were two safe areas; with green for safely securing two live victims (denoted by silver spheres) and red for the deceased victim (denoted by a black sphere). A multiplier was awarded for every successful retrieval and placement of the live victim.

At the competition

In round 1, our robot followed the path perfectly, leading to the evacuation zone entry, and successfully evacuated the living and deceased victims. However, it encountered difficulties trying to exit the evacuation zone to follow the rest of the path, so we skipped a part of the map. Despite this setback, we secured 56% points, giving us first place at the end of day 1.

Round 2 was more stressful. Our robot again navigated the path with high accuracy, but one of our sensors malfunctioned and it could not enter the evacuation zone. We ended up skipping the entire evacuation zone and a part of the path. Due to this, we could not secure the multiplier and only got 18% points. So we were placed second on day 2. After some testing and diagnosis, we fixed the sensor for day 3.

The final day was the most tense. We desperately needed a near-perfect run to win. When it was time for our round, our robot followed the path perfectly and successfully saving two living victims, exiting the evacuation zone, and finishing the rest of the course. The first and the final days’ run helped us come first. All our staying back at school, late-night discussions, and not being ready to give up helped us achieve our goal.

The writer is a Class 12 student of Shiv Nadar School, Noida

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / education / science and technology / robotics / students

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.