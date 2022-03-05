Permits to a quality career

What importance do work permit programmes hold for international students?

When international students head out to study abroad, they aren’t simply looking for education. They are seeking opportunities to broaden their resume and better their future. For many, their ultimate aim is to obtain permanent residency at the end of their student journey. One of the most feasible ways to achieve this is through work permits, which give students many benefits including meaningful job experiences and the opportunity to build industry connections wherever they study.

A competitive edge

A work permit makes them industry-ready and gives them a competitive edge. and a way to stand out in the talent pool. It is almost viewed as essential for international students to consider work permit programmes if they are planning a promising career.

The work experience gained is invaluable, as it typically gives them a boost if they choose to pursue permanent resident status. Thus, those planning to study abroad should consider locations that offer work permit programmes.

Opportunities available for international students

Among the countries offering such programmes, the U.K.’s Graduate Immigration Route (GIR) is receiving noticeable attention. This is part of a larger effort by the U.K. government to increase the number of international students in higher education in the country to 6,00,000 by 2030 and India has been mentioned as a priority market in the International Education Strategy 2021 Update.

The success of Canada’s Post-Graduation Work Permit Programme (PGWPP) has been phenomenal. The PGWPP has proven that committing to studying abroad in Canada can lead to valuable work experience and potentially Permanent Residency. Since 2017, the PGWPP has reported at least a 95% approval rate each year and gained immense popularity in the last five years. From 2016 to 2020, the number of post-graduation work permits (PGWPs) issued in Canada climbed up by 124%. Last year, 55% of the PGWPPs issued went to Indian students.

The U.S. is another great option with the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, coordinated through US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Most international students are eligible for up to 12 months of OPT employment in the U.S. A special extension for students in STEM programmes allows them to work an additional 24 months. in the US. The OPT programme has a strong track record among Indian students — more than 73,000 Indian students were enrolled in it during the 2020/21 academic year, accounting for 44% of the Indian students in the U.S.

While the international education landscape is flooded with work opportunities, is it imperative to know which school programmes and institutions a student would qualify for, with the work permit programmes. Therefore, do your research carefully and consult those who have experience in the field.

The writer is General Manager and Head of India Operations at ApplyBoard, India