The importance of student-teacher engagement and collaborative learning

October 21, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

Let me begin with a small exercise. Quickly think of three teachers whom you are still fond of. Re-live those experiences where you waited to greet the teacher and made your presence felt. As I write this, I am recollecting the teachers whose memories I still cherish. That’s the power of student engagement, which has long been one of the top priorities for educators.

A study by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that students who felt better connected with their institutions did much better in terms of mental health during the pandemic, even if they were attending school virtually. These students perceived that the institution cared as much about their learning as about them as individuals, and that made all the difference. Considering no seasoned educator needs a reminder about how interconnected mental well-being and education outcome is, this finding by the CDC serves as proof to institutions that it is imperative to invest in creating a safe space for students.

Teachers, who play a pivotal role in creating safe spaces and student engagement, have always been the most influential participants in our life and it is crucial to continue this legacy with the next generation. Given the importance of student engagement, what must be done to increase it?

Fostering meaningful connections

At a higher education level, especially at B-schools, perhaps one of the best ways to drive student engagement is by investing in industry-ready training. Here, teachers who have extensive experience in business studies can leverage their keen understanding of market needs and research ability to play a significant role.

Since the industry today demands professionals who can not only accomplish complex tasks but also carry out good research, conjoined student-teacher projects could be a way towards improved student engagement. In addition to class hours, students get the opportunity to learn industry-relevant skills from the teachers. Moreover, such projects allow students and teachers to grow personally by understanding each other’s perspectives better, developing empathy, and bridging generational gaps.

Instructors must strive to create a diverse and inclusive environment to foster collaborative learning. Inclusive teachers would encourage candidates from different backgrounds to not just upskill by participating in the projects but also seek out a safe space with the teachers.

Instructors can also serve as mediators for student debates about discussions around society, such as the gender pay gap, the importance of DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion), and so on. The presence of an experienced moderator elevates the quality of the debate, making it a massive learning opportunity for the students. Not only does this encourage students to question their assumptions but also compels them to communicate and convince.

Fostering student engagement through case study discussion helps bring live examples of the industry to the classroom. Similarly, working on real-time projects under the mentorship of experienced faculty helps extensively in bridging the industry-academia gap. Co-authoring research papers with faculty is another fruitful engagement that helps the student grow academically. This is not only instrumental in elevating his or her academic credentials but also is a great motivator.

Seeking mentorship from professors outside the classroom could help students beyond their career goals. Often, students in educational institutions are away from home, making human connections with peers and mentors a significant part of their social life. In such a situation, a healthy bond with a senior person, such as a lecturer, can be beneficial to their mental health. A robust mechanism of mentoring plays a crucial role in helping students overcome their inhibitions and adjust to the school’s ecosystem.

It is evident that student-teacher engagement is pivotal for the growth of students. In today’s age of stress and increasing competition, it is more critical than ever. That said, you always remember that one teacher who made a difference in your life and helped you and your peers grow, making the entire teaching-learning experience enjoyable and memorable, and setting an example for what good student engagement can achieve.

The writer is Director, Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD).

