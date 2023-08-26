The importance of humility

August 26, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

As we move forward in our careers and encounter success, advancement, and recognition, we sometimes seem to leave behind the basics. We forget how we achieved what we did. We forget the beginning, the path we took, and the journey. This apparent amnesia is what perhaps distinguishes the best from the rest; the true leaders from those who claim or pretend to lead. For the true leader never forgets. She remains grounded and always connected to the roots, to how she started, before she became renowned. You may also call this gift of memory ‘humility’.

Much to my disappointment, I find this quality lacking in many youngsters today. Forgive me for sounding like a disgruntled aunt but many young professionals enter the workforce, considering themselves to be the cat’s whiskers, unrealistically indispensable to the organisation. They have insanely high opinions of their skills and, somehow, always think they deserve the best. Now, don’t get me wrong. I admire confidence and it’s wonderful to be that self-assured. However, it fails to impress me when confidence is not tempered with humility; when that self-assurance lacks gratitude.

Strike a balance

I have worked closely with individuals from both sides of the spectrum. On the one end, those hard working, committed, positive, grateful and down-to earth-professionals. On the other, complaining, egoistic, ungrateful, but over-confident folks, who think the Earth revolves around them. Some have exaggerated curriculum vitae, promising the sun and the moon, but delivering very little, in reality. No matter how much you recognise them, they are never satisfied. Some lack empathy, the ability to understand and appreciate the other, but are quick to blame their lack of success on others.

Years of working with all sorts of people have taught me that humility is an attitude. You either have it or you don’t. You can’t teach someone to be humble or grateful. Perhaps the pandemic taught us all to be grateful even for the little things, to return to the basics. But, unfortunately, that reverie was short-lived. People got right back to who they were before the pandemic.

In the organisation I work in, we live by three values: Humility, Humanity and Integrity. This may seem like corporate spiel. But, to me, these words shine the light on dark days, not just at work, but at home. They shape who we are. They remind me, no matter how important I may think I am, at the end of the day, I’m just a speck in the universe. I can be dispensed with any time. No matter what my role or position is, irrespective of what I achieve, with who I work, or where I travel, if I’m not humble or grateful, none of it counts. My role models are those who have accomplished a great deal but are beacons of humility. I’m fortunate to have such a role model at work too.

My two cents to all aspiring professionals is that you cultivate an open, grounded, humble and grateful mind. Work on your skills, be confident, know how to project your talents. But above all that, learn to stay humble. Remember there’s very little we know in the ocean of knowledge. And that you and I are not indispensable. The organisation will always be greater than you.

We are all residents of this world for a short period. In that time, it’s important to live a life of humility and gratitude. That will help us in our careers too.

The writer is a poet, novelist, translator, and literary journalist. She’s also a communications professional and works at UST, a leading digital services company. Views expressed are personal. @anupamaraju