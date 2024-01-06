The importance of cultivating critical thinking in Liberal Arts Education

January 06, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

Albert Einstein once wrote that the true value of “college education is not learning many facts but the training of the mind to think.” Facing irreducible complexity and uncertainty in the social, economic, political, environmental and technological domains in our time, educators globally are searching for ways to make educational experiences relevant for the demands of contemporary workplaces. There is an urgent need to bridge the ‘skill deficit’ in critical thinking and other career-enhancing skills. Conventional modes of education that are focused mostly on information and knowledge transfer are increasingly seen as insufficient to prepare students to face the challenges of workplaces and personal development. Increasingly, educational institutions are adapting the liberal arts model of education, which places equal importance on both knowledge acquisition and skill development to enhance learners’ capacities to skillfully adapt to emerging complex environments.

The ability to think while doing, embrace uncertainty, story-telling, deal with emergent novelty, and give creative expression to complex developments are seen as more critical than the capacity to process information, facts, and recombine existing knowledge. The twin challenges of Artificial Intelligence and the growing complexities of the modern workplace are creating a sense of urgency to look for a new educational process that gives primacy to critical thinking and creativity. Training in critical thinking orientates learners to appreciate the complex nature of human interactions, and socio-economic and political developments. Trained to see more sides to a problem, learners will resist the temptation to make quick judgements and advance over-simplified solutions that might end up creating more problems than they intended to solve.

Interpreting events

Human events are marked by the ambiguity of their meanings. An ability not only to interpret but also treat all interpretations as perspectives that need to take into account other viewpoints is a form of intelligence that is much in demand in managerial decision-making and strategic action. The ability to add layers of meaning to novel events and take into consideration points of view that may contradict one’s own is more likely to enhance creative possibilities.

Human situations are marked by increasing uncertainty. No amount of prior learning and foresight will be sufficient basis for decision-making and action as the recent events. An ability to judge the odds, imagine the possibility of failure, adapt to emergent novel developments, and recalibrate one’s interventions in an alert and ongoing manner will be the mark of a masterful innovator and expert manager. Critical-thinking training takes the uncertainty of human situations as a cardinal starting point and prepares students to develop psychological strategies and attitudes to cope with uncertainty.

Strategies

Critical-thinking orientation takes seriously the idea that true education is not merely the transfer of the latest states of knowledge but, more importantly, is about orientation for continuous learning. In our fast-changing world, knowledge becomes irrelevant quickly. In a world marked by fast-paced globalisation and technological change, an ability to critically understand the self and others is crucial for cross-cultural communication and psychological well-being. Further, an ability to navigate cultural complexity, respect otherness, accommodate difference, cultivate empathy, and spot creative possibilities will be highly valued attributes in the contemporary workplace.

In order to train students in critical thinking, liberal arts educators have adopted a range of pedagogical strategies. Typically, institutions emphasise the importance of good reading, often placing a premium on reading time-tested classics, which provide a rich training ground for critical thinking. Educators have for long recognised the importance of learning to write well in order to think well. Many institutions systematically teach writing skills during the foundation year to develop not only better communication skills but also to develop the faculty for critical thinking. Reading, writing, and thinking are the three key university skills and one cannot learn one without also learning the other two. A holistic training in liberal arts should train the learner simultaneously how to read well, write richly, and think critically.

Views expressed are personal.

The writer is Professor at School of Liberal Arts and Sciences and Executive Director of the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Contemporary Ethics at RV University, Bengaluru.