The importance of Change Management

Why Management graduates and entrepreneurs need to know how to apply the principles of Change Management

Businesses, today, especially after the pandemic, are subject to change on a regular basis. As technology continues to transform entire industries, organisations must modernise and re-align their business outlook, work functions, and even their overall goals in response to external market drivers and disruptors. Change is a fundamental part of every business and determines how they grow and evolve to be more successful. This is where Change Management comes in.

Change Management is the process and systematic approach of planning, implementing and consolidating changes in an organisation. It refers to how companies deal with changes, such as implementation of new technologies, adjustments to existing processes and shifts in the organisational hierarchy, business goals or core values. Some of the most common examples when Change Management is necessary to successfully implement changes in organisations are implementation of a new technology, mergers and acquisitions, changes in leadership, organisational culture change, and times of crisis.

Why is it important?

Change management helps manage small and big changes successfully. As changes are incorporated into the workplace, it ensures that employees understand their new responsibilities and perform tasks efficiently. It also helps business as a whole remain viable due to its ability to drive growth and adapt to current market trends.

Management students and aspiring entrepreneurs need to understand the role of Change Management and its impact on all relevant procedures, systems and employees. They should also know about the best practices of Change Management, which are:

Set objectives: When preparing for change, one needs to know exactly where one is and where one wants to be. Define the endpoint clearly.

Buy-in from stakeholders: Getting people on board is a critical, and often difficult, effort. Involving and engaging employees in the change planning process can reveal gaps in one’s own thinking. These types of discussions help an organisation find a solution that everyone can support and secures investment from all stakeholders.

Communicate the vision: Significant shifts in any organisation can result in changes to the company's overall vision and mission statements. Communication needs to be regular and transparent to help create support required.

Mitigation plan: Identify potential risks and obstacles and keep this in mind as the process is implemented. Work to remove them to ensure the change happens as smoothly as possible.

Set milestones: At its core, change always has the goal of serving a specific purpose. When implementing changes with longer trajectories, milestones keep team members engaged and feeling like their efforts are paying off. Communicate milestones, discuss them and assign team members accountability for their achievements. Be sure to provide the support needed to meet each strategic milestone.

Most Change Management processes focus on how people accept and adapt to a new way of doing things. It is, therefore, an undeniable and essential leadership skill — knowing how to lead and manage through tumultuous and unexpected change can make or break a company — that students must be taught to cultivate.

