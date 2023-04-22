The importance of assessments to measure learning outcomes

April 22, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST

Assessment refers to the action of making a judgment about something. The intent of what needs to be judged, and how it will be used determine the role of an assessment. In the education world, most of us have experienced assessments as a measure of what students have learned at the end of a unit, to check if they have met a given requirement by comparing it against a benchmark. These are summative in nature, typically high-stakes like the school-leaving exam, mid-terms, or a final project. Assessments can also be used to measure ongoing student learning to understand and identify their needs and to accordingly adjust the instructional material. Such assessments are formative in nature and conducted multiple times during the learning process.

Measuring learning

When there is an intent to use an assessment for learning, the concepts chosen and the quality of questions (or instruments) become crucial factors. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 advocates competency-based assessments to improve learning outcomes. The ability to do something successfully (competency) can be tested by good questions that stimulate one’s thinking and get students to apply the concept in familiar and unfamiliar contexts.

Measuring student learning is another important aspect. A good assessment does not restrict itself merely to grading but also informs evaluators about students’ learning patterns. The performance data on questions provide insights into strengths and weaknesses among the competencies assessed. This gives valuable information on what students have learned, the weak areas, and the ‘why’ behind the struggle.

The performance data not only gives the accuracy of the students on questions but also provides insight into the most common wrong answers they selected. Discussing these questions in the classroom (in a way that students can express their reasoning or approach to the question) gives educators a peek into their thought processes. This data point allows educators to reflect upon why students may be choosing a particular wrong answer, and how they can modify their instruction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Technology-enabled assessments can provide detailed inputs on student behaviour in the assessment. Digital tools can capture the time taken by the student to answer a question, to complete the entire assessment and call out behaviours such as answering too quickly or spending too much time on certain questions. They can also share personalised recommendations to reinforce the behaviours that enabled the student to do well, and those that did not. These can slice the performance data across skills or topics that are assessed. This gives educators a picture of areas of strength and weakness for the class, and also for each student.

Most often, educators overestimate the performance of the students in an assessment. In the teaching-learning process, learning is assumed to be a natural progression of teaching. To have educators predict students’ performance on questions and compare their prediction with the actual performance on the assessment, is a great way to improve their ability to gauge what their students have understood.

The teaching and learning environment is influenced by the assessments we design. When assessments aid in learning, they become a part of the learning cycle. This enables learners to reflect on their performance, and educators to tweak their instruction, resulting in a continuous cycle of learning and assessments.

The writer is Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions, Ei.