The Hindu Young world to organise painting competition for students

08 February 2022 21:47 IST

A chance for participants to showcase their artistic abilities across a range of themes

JSW PAINTS, in association with The Hindu Young World, has announced the Futurescapes Painting Competition 2022, where students of Classes 3 to 12 can showcase their artistic abilities across a range of themes.

The competition will have a preliminary round, zonal round and a final round. For the sub-junior category comprising students of Classes 3 to 5, the topics for the prelims are ‘Tourism in India’ or ‘Save Nature’

The junior category with students of Classes 6 to 8 can present artwork on the topics ‘India - the land of culture’ or ‘Gender Equality’. For senior classes, students of Classes 9 to 12 have been given the topics ‘My vision for India in 2050’ or ‘Preserve our Wildlife’.

To register and for instructions regarding the competition, students can log on to ywc.thehindu.com/jswpaints and complete it by uploading a clear scanned copy of their painting and generating a Unique Registration Number.

This should be written on the drawing sheet with other details and the physical drawing should be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu, as chosen during the online registration process. On the front of the sheet, the Unique Registration Number and topic should be written and on the other side, participant’s name, class, school name (with branch), city, State, category of participation, parent’s name, and registered email ID and mobile number should be written.

The last date for online registration and submission is February 28. The painting should reach The Hindu office on or before March 3. If a participant qualifies for the finale, the date and details will be intimated through the registered email ID.

In case of any queries or clarifications, students or parents may call the toll-free number 1800 102 1878 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.