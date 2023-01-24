The Hindu Education Plus International Fair to be held across 6 cities from January 26

January 24, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Education Plus will organise the 19th edition of the International Education Fair in six cities across South India from January 26.

The education fair will bring together delegates from consulates, about 50 international universities and colleges all under one roof. The fair will provide a holistic opportunity for students to gather information on overseas education and interact with educational institutions, consulates and agencies from across the globe.

Seminars and scholarships, visa counselling and financial assistance for students will also be part of the fair. The event will be held in Hyderabad on January 26 in Taj Vivanta; in Vijayawada at Taj Gateway on January 28 and in Bengaluru at Christ University and Ramaiah University on January 30 and 31 respectively.

In Tamil Nadu, the fair will be held in Coimbatore at Taj Vivanta and Kumaraguru College of Technology on February 1 and 2 respectively, and in Chennai at Loyola College on February 5 and 6 at Loyola College.

In Kochi, the fair will be held at Taj Gateway on February 8. The event is presented by MPower Financing and powered by Learners cortex and Magoosh and the venue partners are Christ University, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Kumaraguru Institutions and Loyola College. Regional Banking Partner is SBI.

Registered students can take a free mock GRE/GMAT test at the venue. To register, check out the link here.