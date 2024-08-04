The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair to begin from August 15

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair presented by FES Study Abroad (powered by Fragomen India) and powered by Bank of Maharashtra will begin from August 15 to August 30. The event will span seven major cities — Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kochi, and Delhi —in India which will bring together a diverse array of international universities, colleges, financial institutions, and consulates to provide comprehensive guidance and opportunities for students aspiring to study abroad.

The fair will be organised at top-class five-star properties and prestigious universities, ensuring a world-class experience for all attendees. Focusing on personalised student interaction, visa counselling, seminars, scholarships, and financial assistance, the event aims to empower students with the tools and information needed to navigate their educational journey abroad.

The fair will include sessions with consulate education experts, providing invaluable insights into the application processes and cultural nuances of various countries.

Top-tier universities from around the world will participate, offering students a wide range of academic programs and research opportunities. Apart from this, dedicated visa counselling sessions will help students understand the intricacies of visa applications and requirements, ensuring a smoother transition to studying abroad.

Guidance on financial planning

Informative seminars will cover topics such as scholarship applications, financial aid, and career prospects, empowering students to make well-informed decisions. Guidance on financial planning and assistance will also be a key highlight, addressing the financial concerns of students and their families.

The event is presented by FES Study Abroad (powered by Fragomen India) and Powered by the Bank of Maharashtra including a UFLY Slogan Contest. Visit the Unimoni stall, enrol in a slogan contest and win exciting travel vouchers and scholarships as prizes.

Knowledge partners from the U.K. is the British Council, France is Campus France, and Germany is DAAD, associate partner is Harvest Study Abroad, and Forex and Travel partner is Unimoni along with regional banking partners State Bank of India and Union Bank of India. Venue partners, including Christ University, Loyola College, and Kumaraguru Institutions, will provide excellent facilities for hosting the event.

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair will provide a robust platform for students to explore global educational opportunities. The comprehensive event, direct student interaction, and global participation underscores The Hindu Group’s commitment to empowering future leaders through education.

For sponsorship and stall enquiries, contact: 99622 26550; 90940 41021. To register, scan the QR code or visit:: https://newsth.live/IEF2024ED.