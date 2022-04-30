The grassroots connect

How interning at an NGO can help a law student

Imagine spending your first Law School internship at the District Administration office, standing up for the rights of the underrepresented. Not only does this sound exciting, it is also deeply fulfilling.

While budding lawyers explore areas of law where they can leave a mark, an NGO internship opens one to a reality check of how society truly functions at the grassroots. While connecting the dots between law, ground-level scenarios and the functioning of the executive, an internship at an NGO makes a law student understand the implementation of the law or rather the lack of it.

An internship at an NGO is especially crucial for law students who wish to explore alternate career options such as research, politics, social work, policy analysis, UPSC, writing, journalism and more. Undertaking the same in the initial years of Law School makes the experience even more enriching as the learnings can be applied at multiple spheres, giving one an opportunity to make informed decisions.

Benefits

Some of the unique advantages of interning with an NGO are: Building connections within the government and the private sector, doing research, presenting papers, understanding policy processes, taking surveys, honing one’s teaching skills, travelling and exploring remote areas, standing up for the rights of the downtrodden, mediating, understanding the root causes of societal issues and hands-on problem-solving.

Keeping this in mind, several law schools often encourage students to undertake at least one internship at an NGO. Additionally, it helps these institutions promote the cause of pro-bono advocacy as an intrinsic part of their mandate.

Opportunities

Some of the reputed national and international NGOs that a law student can consider applying to include Human Rights Law Network (HRLN), Child Rights and You (CRY), People for Animals, Lawyers Collective, Make a Difference, Goonj, Pratham, Centre for WTO Studies, Centre for Public Policy, Observer Research Foundation, PUCL, Rural Litigation and Entitlement Kendra, Alternative Law Forum among others.

The writer is Head-Test Preparation Courses at LawSikho