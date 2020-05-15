The future of international practices

India has enormous potential, given its demographic dividend. The spike in the working-age population is going to last till 2055, say current studies. But a country can harness the youth’s economic potential only if it can offer good health, education, and employment to its population. With good education, quality jobs are assured and so is the country’s economic stability in the coming decades. So, we need to have an effective education system in place.

Challenges

The current Indian education system is more prescription-based. Our institutions do not have a system where they know how to market research. Brilliant entities such as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) live in solitary confinement, and the IITs are purely academic in nature. They do not advertise their research work, nor do they carry out any social or economic impact in the regions where they are based.

According to KS Kardam, deputy controller of patents and designs head, Patents Office Delhi, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India is way behind in terms of IP applications globally. As per a 2018 World Economic Forum report, India is committed to becoming the “skill capital” of the world, for which it will have to drive unique initiatives to convert its demographic potential into a dividend that will fuel the country’s growth. So, we must plan and learn from the best practices across the world.

Global practices

In developed economies like the U.S. and the U.K., universities have always collaborated with local business communities and development authorities to understand the upcoming requirements of the cities and, accordingly, produced required skill sets in the youth. This model supports community engagement plus access to investment, innovation, venture development and commercialised ecosystem around geographical regions of the universities for entrepreneurship and employability.

For example, if we are setting up a hospital somewhere in India, we must look at partnering with universities around it. The physical infrastructure exists in India, but there is no intellectual property generated from the universities around it.

India needs a venture development model more than the venture capitalist model. Firm, intellectual capital and execution must work together because our physical infrastructure is far behind our digital one. We can create jobs in the future only if we have in place a good venture development model, which aligns with community needs vis-a-vis emerging economic needs.

That is the aim of the India International Innovation Institute (i4) set up in universities like Ansal University, Sharda University, Rayat Bahra University (Punjab) and Techno India University (West Bengal). The plan is to expand this to 100 universities in the next 10 years. i4 provides Indian institutions access to the intellectual capital of U.S. institutions and the latter an opportunity to increase access to their products and services.

At Sharda University, i4 set up a medical school as well as an engineering institute on the same campus. This can bring interdisciplinary alignment between engineering and medicine, and solutions related to remote management of healthcare, ICU management, preventive healthcare simulation screening programme.

In India, universities and researchers don’t know how to commercialise their R&D. They don’t know how to access the market and raise capital. Universities in the U.S. know how to do this well, and the same approach can be followed in India through such partnerships.

The writer is Founder, Managing Partner and CEO, Sam Circle Venture LLC, and Director, India Henry Ford Innovation Institute.