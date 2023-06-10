The ethics of using AI in education

June 10, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

The continuous advancements in AI technology and its ability to simulate human listening, speaking, thinking, and learning has seen it emerge as a promising tool to enhance student learning experiences. Some studies have demonstrated the positive impact of chatbot technology, such as ChatGPT, on student learning outcomes and satisfaction and enhance various programmes in higher education.

According to a paper in the Journal of Science Education and Technology, understanding the potential of ChatGPT in subjects like science education also enables educators to explore innovative ways to nurture scientific curiosity and deepen understanding of complex concepts. However, it is also crucial to address the ethical considerations surrounding academic integrity and strike a balance between the benefits and risks involved.

The ethical use of ChatGPT in education is a topic of growing importance, as educators strive to strike a balance between the benefits and risks associated with AI technologies. We must explore important considerations such as promoting critical thinking and autonomy, protecting student privacy and data, preserving academic integrity, and educator training. By addressing these factors, we can leverage the potential of ChatGPT as an educational tool, while upholding ethical standards and ensuring student safety and well-being.

Fostering critical thinking and autonomy: Overreliance on AI and the potential negative impact on critical thinking and creativity can be addressed by acknowledging the increased demands for students’ autonomous learning abilities. To mitigate the risk of students becoming overly dependent on ChatGPT, educators can introduce human supervision in the learning process. By incorporating practices such as teacher review and feedback on students’ work or promoting real-time collaboration among students, we can create an environment that encourages interaction and peer learning. This approach ensures that students actively engage with their surroundings, cultivate critical thinking skills and nurture their creativity.

Student privacy and data protection: Protecting student data is paramount, and requires strict adherence to privacy regulations. Educational institutions and edtech companies must prioritise data security, ensure robust encryption, access controls, and secure storage. Transparent policies should be implemented to inform students and their guardians about data collection, usage, and retention. Obtaining informed consent and providing opt-out options are essential ethical safeguards.

Ensuring academic integrity: Educators and institutions must establish clear guidelines and ethical standards for the responsible use of AI tools. By emphasising the importance of originality and critical thinking, students can be encouraged to use ChatGPT as a resource rather than a substitute for their own ideas and efforts. Implementing measures to detect and prevent plagiarism while educating students on proper citation and attribution practices is crucial to maintaining academic integrity.

Educator training: Edtech companies, educators, and policymakers should collaborate and establish a framework of ethical AI practices in education. Teachers need to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to navigate the ethical challenges that arise when integrating AI technologies into the classroom. Training programmes should focus on building educators’ understanding of AI capabilities, limitations, and potential biases. This will enable them to guide students towards ethical and responsible AI use, and encourage students to engage thoughtfully with the technology and ensure that AI serves as a tool for learning rather than a replacement for human interaction and instruction.

While the integration of AI technologies in education offers immense potential to revolutionise the learning experience, vigilance is also required to uphold academic integrity. By navigating the ethical landscape, establishing clear guidelines, and fostering responsible practices, we can ensure that ChatGPT serves as a powerful tool to empower students, foster critical thinking, and create an inclusive and ethical educational environment.

The writer is the Chief Academic Officer, Extramarks Education India Pvt. Ltd