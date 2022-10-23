The essentials of writing a thesis

Six steps that will help students in thesis writing

Thesis-writing can be a daunting task if one does not know the mechanics of writing research.

Six steps that will help students in thesis writing

Thesis-writing can be a daunting task if the Ph.D. student does not know the mechanics of writing research. Here are six essential steps that will help you complete your paper in time. The secret to complete your dissertation is to read, make notes and define the purpose of the proposed research before you begin.

Standard content and writing

A good thesis needs standard content, good writing, and an attractive presentation. It must be original; conceived and written by you. A plagiarism tracker can easily expose copied work and cost you the degree and lead to a demotion. Standard content results from reading scholarly books and research papers. The key word here is scholarly, not journalistic. Statements must be fact-based and supported by sources. Your thesis or argument must be new and present relevant content that adds to existing research. Your arguments must be logical, well-written, and communicate each point/sub-point effectively. The dissertation must be typed neatly, formatted, and proofread thoroughly to prevent mistakes and spelling errors. Together, these elements make a good thesis.

Choosing a topic

For this, search for similar theses on the Internet and find a topic that has a gap. Look for important sources (books and research papers) on Google Scholar, in libraries and e-journals. Do not depend wholly on the Internet for your research material, as this could lack scholarly rigour. You should have access to a minimum of 20 reputable major sources. As you read, remain focused on the selected topic or problem. Be prepared to change or re-define it, if you discover it has been already been examined.

Limiting the problem

This does not imply deleting important information or presenting partial evidence. It means narrowing down your investigation. For example, a thesis-length subject could be “Pests are affecting crops in X district and causing an annual loss of ₹ Y” rather than the State or the entire country. Taking a large area for research is a common mistake Ph.D. students make. Limiting the problem will help you write a tightly organised dissertation and manage time.

Writing the thesis sentence

This identifies the purpose of your investigation and should be around 20 words or less. It is a positive, declarative statement. But it is not the hypothesis, though it may look like on. A hypothesis suggests uncertainty of outcome; a thesis sentence shows you can prove the outcome. You should write it after your preliminary reading is over. For instance:

Hypothesis: I wish to examine whether pests are damaging crops in district X for N reasons and causing an annual loss of ₹ Y.

Thesis sentence: I have examined the reasons pests are damaging crops in district X and causing a loss of ₹ Y annually.

Writing the thesis sentence gives you a road map for your reading and writing. Once you are clear about your purpose, it is easy to look for supportive evidence. It also helps to make a good outline and design your proposal with clarity and impress examiners. However, it takes time for the thesis sentence to crystallise because you have to articulate your intent precisely.

Making an outline

The most important aspect of thesis writing, thisprevents you from getting lost in irrelevant details and ensures an even division into chapters, sections and subsections. An outline helps identify the problems in your writing plan well before you write. It helps detect the gaps and fix them in advance, and ensure it is evidence-backed and structurally well-balanced.

Time management

Spend 60% time on reading, and writing the first draft, 20% on fact-checking editing, and re-writing and the remaining 20% on typing, proofreading and binding. Make notes and record the details of your references as you read. Do not leave this to the last as it can delay submission.

The writer is former Professor of English at IIT Bombay. Email ceogiit@gmail.com