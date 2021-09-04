The community troops into the classroom

Carnatic musician TM Krishna at the Chennai High School, Kottur. Photo: Special Arrangement

04 September 2021 22:04 IST

This Greater Chennai Corporation-run institution in Kottur has an enviable roster of volunteers helping its students with a diversity of after-school programmes

There is a flip side to programmes done for free. Without watchfulness, they can slip into dilettantish efforts, palming gimcrack offerings off on the beneficiaries.

The lack of quality can be eloquently explained away: “Amateurs are attempting what professionals themselves often struggle at, so be charitable with your comments!” With criticism headed off in this manner, the giver can stay buoyed up on a do-gooder high, and the farce would continue.

When it started an elaborate after-school programme seven years ago, the Greater Chennai Corporation-run Chennai High School in Kottur skirted around this pitfall. It could have conveniently walked the path of mediocrity. No questions would have been asked. After all, the exercise lies outside the curriculum and also the teachers’ line of duty.

Advertising

Advertising

The school steered away from this easy option, ensuring nobody but the experts would handle the training. That meant it shut out the possibility of upskilling teachers to get them to double as after-school activity coaches. In any case, that would have been a tough ask, given the height at which the bar had been set. From the time it launched the initiative, the school has sought to offer students a wide palette of activities, and has continually displayed a tendency to shoehorn one extra programme into a tightly-packed after-school schedule.

K Maheswari Kalpana, HM, Chennai High School in Kottur. Photo: Special Arrangement

“It is definitely not possible to conduct such programmes for 400 children with just 12 teachers. It is not possible for these teachers to be allrounders. We wanted at least 30 to 40 volunteers from the community,” says K Maheswari Kalpana, headmistress of Chennai High School, Kottur. With certain activities, those low on complexity, teachers were however imparted just enough skills to enable them to be facilitators.

Before treading this path, Kalpana — and through her influence, her team — were gripped by a vision.

“I believe in joyful learning even in a government school. That is my vision,” reveals Kalpana and goes on to explain what sharpened the focus of this vision.

“In 2014, the US Consulate invited Greater Chennai Corporation to have teachers from its schools apply for a five-week traning in the United States. Out of the applications from 70 schools, there was mine from Chennai High School, Kottur. I wanted to learn about the best practices being followed in the schools at the United States and implement them in our school. The US consulates in all the Indian cities will choose one candidate each for the shortlist. Out of this shortlist from from India, I was selected. Over those five weeks, along with teachers selected from 19 other countries, I got to visit schools in the US and discover what made them tick. They also facilitated exposure to the US education system through a programme at California state university,” she explains.

A programme on disaster management. Photo: Special Arrangement

“Vikram Kapur sir, then GCC Commissioner, asked me what I wanted to do after this training.” There was just one answer to it, and it greeted her at every turn.

One striking feature of the school education in the United States that she noticed was the irrepressible enthusiasm with which the community dandled the schools.

“Every college or university in the region is connected with the school. They come to the school to offer it the benefit of their volunteering and after-school programme. I wanted to replicate the model in Kottur, creating an after-school programme with a body of volunteers. As many formalities and protocols go with inviting people from outside, I had to get permission to first run a pilot project for creating a model school with community support. When I sought his permission, Vikram Kapur sir said, ‘You can introduce as many after-school programmes as you want. Either you get volunteers or I will send volunteers.’ was his encouraging response.”

When it emerged fully, the resultant picture was striking. Skilled professionals in various fields, around 40 volunteers from the community have kept the after-school programme at this GCC school in Kottur running like a well-oiled machine. So, from music and dance, to eco-studies and sporting pursuits, there is quite of diversity of skills on tap for these students. Until the pandemic, these volunteers would merrily trip over the doormat, and now, the volunteering has an IP code.

The volunteering is driven by names from the top drawer. Sample these. “TM Krishna sir is in constant touch, even paying us a visit regularly. He has arranged for his students to teach our children mridangam and vaipattu,” begins Kalpana.

She continues, “Restaurateur M Mahadevan sir is a well-wisher of the school, and it was he who made it possible for the school to partner with KC High School in the areas of arts & culture, sports and gardening. Our students would visit the KC High school campus — now on Old Mahabalipuram Road, and in Kotturpuram at that time — once a week as part of this collaborative project.”

The tree NGO Nizhal and its well-known founder-trustee Shobha Menon have been associating with this Greater Chennai Corporation-run school over the long haul, with the Kotturpuram Urban Forest becoming an informal second school to the students.

“There are so many things that are happening with Nizhal’s support on our campus and also at tree park. Every year, volunteers from this tree-NGO organise a minimum of five programmes for our students. Even teachers have been hugely impacted by this association. For instance, Shobha Menon ma’am brought someone who taught our teachers how to observe and study and take measurements of trees to ascertain their age; about their leaves and flowers and medicinal value. The programme which happened around five years ago was called mugam maarum marangal.”

These efforts produced its most impactful result when students took ownership of a terrace garden two years ago, and their dedication to it was reaffirmed during the pandemic.

“Not wanting to see their efforts wilt away, some of the boys told me they would come and water the plants, and they did. However, as these visits could not continue during the lockdown resulting from the Second Wave, the terrace garden has reduced to half its size.”

In its better days, the harvest from the garden would regularly go into the noon meal.

The after-school programme has enriched Kalpana’s faith in establishing and fostering connections with people who make up institutions.

Just like Nizhal, the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSC) in Taramani has been a fount of learning for these students.

“I feel that connections are important. When invited to IMSC in Taramani, I make sure that I talk to them and get their continuous support. Even if GCC organised a one-day training, I would find out who at IMSC would be interested to come to my school and meet my students. It was there that I met Ramanujam sir who is teaching our children excellently. IMSC is bringing Vigyanshala kind of research people to our school. The result is that our students learn physics concepts the fun way, which includes an ability to make rockets from water bottles and cycle pumps.”

Kalpana underlines the role of the Inner Wheel volunteers who teach communicative English to the students. Even during the lockdown, they persisted with this exercise, taking the classes online.”

“Aanmajothi, a voluntary organisation, arranged for dance teachers from Kalakshetra to train two batches for the past five years, at the rate of two classes every week.”

Collaborations with schools and colleges are common, and notable associates include MOP Vaishnav College for Women and Vidyasagar. “MOP runs what is called Aahaar project giving breakfast to our students, every week day.”

Kalpana believes greater synergy can be achieved if Chennai schools that have chalked up enterprising holistic programmes have a forum to exchange notes and learn from each other’s unique experiences.