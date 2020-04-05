The climate in class

Rapidly melting ice sheets at the poles, disappearance of many animal and plant species, increase in the frequency of extreme weather events, and unprecedented pollution of air, water and land –(em dash) all these undesirable events are linked together by a common cause –(em dash) global warming. It would not be wrong to say that the earth’s vital signs reveal a patient in declining health. The need of the hour is to acknowledge that global warming is real and thus address the challenge before humankind faces extinction.

Since today’s students are the stakeholders of tomorrow, it has become more important now than ever before, to include climate change as a subject in school curriculum so that youngsters can familiarise themselves with the problem at hand and innovate solutions. Besides turning students into responsible adults who care about the wellness of the environment, the subject of climate change has another crucial role to play. It is to reduce the panic and crippling fear that has gripped the youth regarding global warming because of what they have seen in the mainstream media. Another important objective is to systematically teach students about the phenomenon and measures that can be taken to curb it. Teaching youngsters about climate change will sensitise them towards the cause, and consequently, these students will grow up to become responsible citizens. Even if they don’t turn into conservationists and opt for alternative careers as industrialists, they will be responsible industrialists and promote sustainable development.

Although the majority of teachers and parents worldwide believe that climate change should be taught as a mainstream subject in schools, there exists a lobby of change deniers that is resisting this idea. They hold the belief that climate change occurs on its own and no amount of human intervention could have any effect on it.

Hopefully, though, with the expansion in our knowledge about geology and weather patterns, we will have undisputable, definite proof of climate change and the numbers of these naysayers will shrink.

Climate change cannot be approached only in a theoretical direction. More emphasis should be laid on inculcating practical activities in the curriculum. The idea is to make the teaching process interactive so that more students actively engage in this fight against climate change. This can be achieved in a number of ways.

Lab experiments

Performing lab experiments that concisely depict the global warming process on a small scale will give students the idea about the enormity of the problem.

Movie screenings

Organising movie screenings is another great idea. Kids love watching movies and it is, perhaps, one of the easiest and most effective ways to acknowledge them about the climate change issue. Movies like Before the Flood, starring Leonardo di Caprio and An Inconvenient Truth are a few among many enlightening movies which can be shown to students.

Industrial visits

Schools can also organise excursions to sites such as wastewater treatment plants or invite environmental activists and experts to give the students reports from ground zero. Engaging in dialogue with people who are actively involved in the conservation process will give students a better idea of the gravity of the situation and might even inspire them to become conservationists themselves.

Service projects

Another brilliant idea is to give small service projects to students, such as cleaning up their neighbourhood or setting up a waste recycling mechanism in their houses. Besides being a learning exercise for students, it would also have a positive impact on the environment.

Climate change is real, and we are fast approaching the point in time after which the damage done will be irreversible. Hence, we need to realise our ethical obligations to be the good stewards of the planet and responsible trustees of the legacy to future generations.

The writer is Principal, Modern Public School, New Delhi