The benefits of a University Summer Programme

Enrolling in a University Summer Programme offers a great opportunity for students to build their profile for college admissions

Enrolling in a University Summer Programme offers a great opportunity for students to build their profile for college admissions

Once, getting into your dream school/university primarily depended on achieving stellar grades and SAT/ACT/AP scores. Today, the level of competition is unparalleled. In an international student applicant pool, Indian students often are competing against other aspiring high-achieving youngsters from across the globe. As a result, high grades alone do not guarantee admission. Also with an increasing number of students scoring high grades/marks, academically qualified applicants are often more than the number of seats available. How does a university then select a student for admission?

This is where an applicant’s overall profile comes into play. Extracurricular excellence and unique application essays that reflect demonstrate creativity, ambition and drive and a unique personal narrative, volunteer projects, aptitude to organise and carry out projects and so on. Among the many routes a candidate may use to build his/her profile, an often underutilised one is a University Summer Programme. This is an enrichment opportunity that provides academic exposure, scope to explore and build connections and sometimes even offer extra credits. Here are some benefits of attending such a programme abroad:

Exploration and exposure

Summer schools offer a wide range of possibilities to quench a student’s thirst for knowledge. Most are quite extensive in terms of curriculum and subjects. A few even include courses that are reserved for college-level students. A student could potentially use his/her summer programme to explore an altogether different academic field not available to them in high school (say, Cognitive Psychology course for a Commerce student). This gives him/her the rare opportunity to see if the course/stream is a potentially good fit for the future.

Academic complement

As summer programmes often provide college credit or other forms of academic enrichment (such as mentorship on research projects) students can use them as an additional application component to demonstrate their interest and passion for a specific subject, especially when applying for a competitive course in a university or applying from an overrepresented applicant pool.

Understanding college fit

In addition to academic exposure, one also gets a sense of what it is like to be a student at college. These can be used strategically to get a feel for and understand what life at their dream university would be like and if they can see themselves thriving there. College fit is an extremely important consideration when selecting colleges and gaining first-hand experience of campus life will help one make an informed decision.

Networking opportunities

Summer programmes provide a warm, engaging, and social learning environment ideal for making new friends and connections with professors/ faculty. While learning models may be different, the curriculum often encourages students to engage in conversation with each other and participate in organised social activities to establish long-lasting connections.

Discovery and fun

Apart from a multi-faceted international experience, students learn to live outside their comfort zone. Summer programmes are also designed to be fun with city trips, hikes tours and social events for students to get to know each other, the campus and the area around. This fosters creativity, curiosity and self reliance.

However, summer programmes are probably one of the most underrated tools in an applicant’s profile-building arsenal. So see how you can use one to create an impactful profile that goes beyond the traditional academic route.

The writer is Co-Founder, Athena Education