The balancing act

29 February 2020 12:53 IST

A healthy mix of academics and extracurricular activities is key to a successful school experience

Parents expect you to excel in studies, while coaches push you hard to do well in extra-curricular activities. To strike the right balance, every student needs to be organised and become adept at time-management. If you learn to prioritise early in life, you will develop into an efficient and productive adult who enjoys the best of both worlds.

In a learner-centric classroom, the process of evaluation is based on the overall performance of the student throughout the year — in exams, projects, class presentations, and participation in personality development activities. International schools always concur with this and believe it is essential for students to maintain a proper balance between academics, social life, and co-curricular activities.

Integration

As an important part of the international school structure, elementary and middle school students spend around six hours a week and high school students spend around four and a half hours a week on co-curricular activities that vary from participating in physical education to learning music. These activities are integrated into the curriculum and are a compulsory part of the programme.

Most regular schools do not offer subjects such as arts, sports, or music. Although this is slowly changing due to growing interest in pursuing these subjects, they are still considered niche subjects. International schools, on the other hand, offer these subjects right from class I, up until class XII. These schools have excellent theatre and music programmes with a multicultural international faculty.

Although most students do not have the cognitive skills to organise their schedules independently until middle school, teachers start teaching them how to plan and prioritise their time from kindergarten onwards. Time management is a vital skill that helps students prioritise tasks, accurately judge the amount of time needed to complete them, and balance time between learning and playing.

Opportunities

Students must be given opportunities to participate in a wide variety of extracurricular activities. Inter-school competitions in swimming, football, basketball, and other sports are conducted throughout the year in international schools and so are several festivals to celebrate the arts and to nurture creativity and encourage expression in students.

Clubs could be made a mandatory part of elementary, middle, and high school programmes like in most international schools. Teachers and school authorities understand the necessity of helping their students develop skills outside of their classroom, and therefore clubs are a way to cultivate important life skills that a student can use for the rest of his or her life. Research has shown that extra-curricular activities create interest in students and encourage them to participate earnestly in academic activities. This keeps the students, faculty, parents, and peers motivated for higher realms of achievement.

Maintaining a high level of interest in academics as well as co-curricular activities is vital for the all-round development of the students. Teachers and parents should jointly work out how best to equally divide time and interest for their students between the two. A review of the activities offered has to be undertaken periodically to ensure that the students are not falling behind in either of them. Based on the review, suggestions can be made by teachers to students about how to improve in any particular area. This leads to the holistic development of the students. Students with a perfect balance between academics and extra-curricular activities are an asset to society and will be successful in different spheres of life.

The writer is Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bengaluru.