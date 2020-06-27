Assessment Education

Test your options

A psychometric test helps match your skills and traits with a career that will suit you

Before we begin, let me make a couple of clarifications. First, the psychometric test referred to in this article is not the same as the one used to assess candidates during a job interview. Rather this is about self-evaluation. Second, these tests are not only for students about to start a new career, but also for working professionals. The objective of a psychometric test is to help the test-taker choose the right career as per his/her skills and efficiency.

Self-analysis

What is a psychometric test? In simple words, it is an assessment of the test-taker’s skills and abilities, knowledge, personality traits and potential. When choosing a career, this helps the candidate understand which career would suit him/her. The test is created by considering the skills and traits required to be successful in any given career. By analysing the skills and traits of the candidate, it automatically generates a report with the best career options for him/her. In a complete test report, the candidate will also get an analysis of his/her strengths, both in terms of knowledge and traits.

When choosing the right career, a candidate must not only have an interest in it and have the potential to excel, but the choice must also be well paid. An interesting career with a low pay or a highly paid uninteresting career will both lead to eventual disappointment. Many people simply end up following a career either under the influence of family/peers or of biased agents in their social circles.

This is where a psychometric test helps by providing an unbiased analysis of one’s personality and interests. Once the candidate finds out possible career choices, he/she can either research or talk to a career counsellor to find out the compensation standards in the industry before making the final choice.

The writer is COO, ODM Educational Group

Related Topics
The Hindu Education Plus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 6:52:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/test-your-options/article31933698.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY