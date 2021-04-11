Imagine, create, innovate

11 April 2021 14:35 IST

Technology can help foster creativity in education and help students be active learners

The traditional education system has long been criticised for curbing a student’s natural creative ability. What do we mean by creativity? Creativity is an active process and requires skill as well as a specific understanding of the context. It develops critical thinking, collaboration, problem-solving, imagination, communication, agility, and empathy, all vital traits to survive and succeed.

This is where Technology Enhanced Learning comes in. While technology in education has been around for some time, the pandemic has accelerated its growth. Engaged and authentic learning through technology has resulted in higher retention and comprehension rates, increased learner satisfaction and introduced creativity to an age-old process. Technologies such as 3D videos, simulations and augmented reality have created an immersive experience for learners and enabled the sharing of knowledge and information in creative and dynamic ways.

New tools and innovations also help make online learning more user-friendly, provide more space for experimentation and expose learners to new ideas. This leads to creative applications in local contexts, which is further helped by Internet penetration and development of newer technologies. Moreover, it also assists educators in becoming more effective teachers by revolutionising methodologies with new-age tools.

According to reports and studies published by World Economic Forum, students learning through online modules retain anywhere between 25-60% more material compared to regular classrooms. This is because students find interactive learning more engaging. When information involves a fun element, the delivery process becomes more efficient. Also, doing, seeing and hearing helps comprehension as demonstrated by Edgar Dale’s Cone of Learning.

Experiential learning, which involves ‘learning by doing’, is another way to enhance creativity. Coding and creating applications are a technological way to reinforcing creativity and critical thinking.

One primary barrier to creativity in education institutions is the curriculum and traditional pedagogy. Keeping in mind the ever-changing landscape of education, we need to re-design the traditional function of education institutions and methods of learning and develop a more flexible, balanced and skill-based curriculum that will include diverse and cross-curricular activities to ensure more participation.

Parents and educators need to appreciate and emphasise the joy of creativity. The boost to self-confidence and self-esteem are key to emotional well being and healthy social development. Finally, creativity provides a platform to improvise on old ideas and create breakthroughs in the world of art, science and technology.

The writer is Co-Founder and COO, Practically.