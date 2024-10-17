Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology wing of the General Education Department, Government of Kerala, has developed a new platform, E-Cube Hindi Language Lab, to make learning Hindi fun and easy for school students. The platform was inaugurated by the Minister for General Education, V Sivankutty. This is a continuation of the award-winning E-Cube English Language Lab, which KITE has been implementing in schools since 2022.

The new platform has been developed to provide opportunities to learn and use various languages as part of the high-tech school project. Minister V Sivankutty said that the E-Cube Hindi language lab, which is entirely developed using Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS), can be used by students on existing laptops in schools without any additional cost or device.

The E-Cube Hindi Language Lab is structured into three levels: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3, corresponding to grades 5, 6, and 7, respectively. The platform offers logins for students, teachers, and headteachers. By logging in, students can access five units where they can engage in game-based interactive activities to listen to stories, speak, read, write, and create linguistic discourses. This enables students to receive hands-on experience in listening, speaking, reading, and writing with the help of the software.

Students can save the activities and products completed using the language lab on their computers. This can be reviewed at any time by students, teachers, and headteachers.

The software also has a feature to record and save students' voices in audio and video formats. Students can also record animated conversations to speak Hindi confidently in real-life situations. The creative products completed by the students are stored on computers. Students, teachers, and headteachers can review these at any time. By logging in as a teacher, teachers can view the activities completed by each student, evaluate them, and provide support for improvement.

Teachers and headteachers can monitor the learning progress of each student and provide feedback through the teacher login and headteacher login. "Like the E-Cube English Language Lab, KITE will also provide the 'language lab' on all primary school laptops and provide training to teachers," said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, of KITE.

