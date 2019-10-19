Teaching professionals’ Olympiad on December 14

The fifth edition of the national competition for teaching professionals will be held at 75 test centres in the country and three cities in the United Arab Emirates.

The teaching professionals’ Olympiad (TPO) will select 1,000 teachers for Reliance Foundation Teacher Awards (cash prizes ranging between ₹1 lakh and ₹2,000). The awardees will be recognised nationally by The Hindu, the title sponsor, and will have the opportunity to co-author a book. They will also get sponsorship to train at Oxford University, UK. B.Ed. student winners will get special cash prizes.

CENTA founder Ramya Venkataraman said, “CENTA TPO is committed to make teaching an aspirational profession and rewards and recognition is important for that.”

CENTA TPO 2019 will be held on December 14 in India and in centres at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE. Reliance Foundation, Central Square Foundation, Oxford University Press and Varkey Foundation are partners.

This year, CENTA TPO offers 23 subjects across primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary school levels in English medium. The primary track is additionally available in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu mediums.

Winners also get partial scholarships for CENTA Certification. Registration is open at www.centa.org/tpo2019.