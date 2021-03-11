Teachers race against time to complete syllabus, prepare students for Class 12 exams

CHENNAI

For teachers handling Class 12 in government schools, it is a race against time to complete teaching the syllabus and prepare students for the board examinations beginning in the first week of May.

While the School Education department has released a reduced syllabus, teachers will have to accommodate time for teaching, mid-term and revision exams as well as practical exams all within the span of two months.

“Portions that we take nearly nine months to finish, we now have to complete within four months. Schools are also expected to conduct at least two rounds of mid-term exams and we are struggling to schedule all of this in, without compromising on the time allotted to teach the students,” said K.P.O. Suresh, President, Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers Federation.

Ever since the revised syllabus was implemented for state board schools, the School Education department has not released any blueprint for the board exams. Mr. Suresh said that special consideration should be given and a blueprint or a guidebook has to be released by the department this year.

Science teachers are also awaiting a schedule for conducting practical examinations. “Since the board examinations are beginning as early as May 3, the School Education department can consider giving us the flexibility to conduct the practical exams after the theory papers are over. To finish practicals for all the science subjects, it will take us at least a week and this will eat into the time meant for revision for our students,” said a Chemistry teacher.

Another concern for teachers handling senior classes are the upcoming Assembly elections as many of them will have to be on election duty. “We have already submitted a representation to the Chief Election Officer to consider exempting teachers handling class 12 from election duty. We will need extra time to help students revise and are racing against time to conduct tests and exams at the school level as well,” said A. Ramu, State President, Directly Recruited Post Graduate Teachers Association.

“Teachers are under a lot of pressure to complete the portions and have also been receiving instructions at the district level to conduct exams ahead of the boards. Many of us feel that the board exams could have been scheduled later in May,” said P. Patric Raymond, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation. He further said that schools should be intimated at the earliest about the practical exam schedule.