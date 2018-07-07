Teachers for Gen Z

A month ago, at a professional development workshop for teachers, as part of an activity, I asked the participants to choose two words from a list of words. Following my instructions, each participant chose a word that was most significant to their career and another word that they did not like to associate themselves with as teacher. Quite surprisingly, a significant number of participants mentioned “outdated” as the word that they did not like to associate themselves with. Yes, “outdated” is a scary word for any teacher. No teacher wants to be labelled “outdated” or “obsolete”. The moment teachers become outdated they cease to stay relevant and fail to connect with their students. Teachers who are outdated start feeling that they are unwanted and unfit to be teachers.

Update skills

Does teachers’ role change as days/months/years pass? Do teachers need to change their teaching style in order to connect better with their students? Though the role of the teacher does not change much, traditional teachers may find the modern classroom environment strange and the attitudes, learning styles and needs of Gen Z learners different. They will have to change their ways of teaching based on the needs and abilities of their students. “If you need knowledge, keep adding something new to your mind every day, but if you need wisdom keep deleting a few negative things form your mind every day.” I don’t know who authored this beautiful quote. It is very apt for the teaching community. Teachers need to update their knowledge and skills. If they fail to “upknowledge” and upskill, they may become obsolete.

Does technology make teachers obsolete? According to a report by McKinsey Global Institute, “more than 375 million workers may need to completely change their skill sets by the year 2030” because of newer technologies such as digitisation, artificial intelligence and automation. As a result, a number of employees are required to possess new skill sets by re-skilling and upskilling them. This applies to the teaching community too.

Outsmart the robot

Let us assume that a robot or any machine with artificial intelligence is able to perform better than a human teacher in a classroom or outside the classroom. It could be a scary situation that would give shivers to many teachers because they could lose their jobs. What would a teacher do in such a situation? Smart teachers might try to outsmart the robot and try to prove that they are indispensable and much more useful than the machine with artificial intelligence. There is a great possibility (some may call it “danger”) that artificial intelligence and machine learning may make teachers obsolete as some of the skills considered essential for decades have been made redundant today. Faced with such threats, in the days to come, many teachers may feel the need to learn new skills.

The terms up-skilling, re-skilling, downskilling are latest buzzwords at workplaces including industries and companies and soon these terms may become hot buzzwords in academia too. Everyday we hear the advent of some new technologies which either positively or negatively impact our professions. Some technologies make people with certain (outdated) skills obsolete or downskill them and some technologies create an opportunity for teacher to learn new skills or upskill them.

All new technologies demand new skills. For example, those who are assigned to teach English or any foreign language in the language laboratory using technology are required to learn many new skills such as designing lessons using online resources, creating interactive exercises and online tests, and so on.

Supplementary skills

What new skills do teachers need to learn in the digital age? There are two types of skills: core skills and supplementary skills. For example, for a teacher of English, proficiency in English is the core skill and proficiency in integrating technology into teaching is a supplementary skill. Every teacher is required to have core and some supplementary skills based on the needs of the students they deal with. Here are some ideas for teachers to enhance their supplementary skills:

1. Enhance your computacy (computer literacy) and proficiency in using technology for academic purposes. Learn to create Microsoft Forms to create surveys, quizzes and polls. Microsoft Forms can be used to assess your students, collect feedback from parents, and collaborate with other educators. Here is the link to the site: https://support.office.com/en-us/article/microsoft-forms-for-education-8580c114-fae7-4f3c-9c18-9db984f3d547

2. Learn to integrate technology into your teaching. Learn to use online resources effectively by selecting appropriate material for teaching and creating engaging lessons using podcasts, videos and Power Point presentations.

3. Have your presence on social media. Twitter is a powerful tool to connect with professionals in your area of specialisation. It helps you update your knowledge, share your ideas and discuss the same with others. Tweeting helps teachers shape their ideas and contributes to their continuous professional development.

4. Become part of a professional group and be aware of the trends in your field.

5. Let your mission statement include these two terms: upknowledging and upskilling.

The author is an academic, columnist and freelance writer. E:rayanal@yahoo.co.uk T: @albertprayan