Adapt to a changing environment

Teacher training programmes need to stay abreast of new methods and techniques in the field

A student’s learning is directly proportional to effective knowledge delivery by the teacher. Hence it is imperative that teachers are trained to adapt to the changing dynamics of education trends. With the pandemic, the ecosystem and delivery of education have changed and ed-tech has opened multiple opportunities for teachers and other professionals. The question to ponder over is whether we have enough Continuous Professional Development (CPD) that enables them to stay abreast on new methods of teaching, skill development, techniques to map students learning and academic progress?

Teacher training programmes need to be constantly redefined and redesigned to equip our teachers to sustain and refine their skills and deliver a more result-oriented teaching experience to the students at all levels. Teachers training should be self-driven modules that each individual can learn at his/her own pace so that the bombardment of information does not add to the already stressful situation of resolving student queries in both offline and online formats. Carefully designed bite-sized learning solutions for teachers provided over a designated period help them increase their ability to take in and retain information and apply it appropriately.

In higher education the need of the hour is to integrate academic knowledge, pedagogical skills, and industry practices. The training programme should have more evidence-based instruction and should be responsive to the teachers’ needs. Students are used to technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technology. But are the teachers trained for practical learning strategies? Earlier, it was not possible or practically feasible to perform demonstrations and experiments for all subjects in class. But now technology has changed this and one can explain using VR, 3D models, virtual labs, simulations, and so on. For example, in geography, 3D models and 360° views have now replaced the flat surfaces of atlases.

Teachers should be trained to teach skill-based and competency-based adaptive learning curriculum conducted on innovative platforms. The content delivery and feedback is instant and personalised, leading to better engagement and learning. Another interesting feature is that one can group students based on their strengths and capabilities. Break-out rooms and customized input and output keeping in mind the fundamental interests and individual needs of students are possible. Learning mixed with entertainment is not just effective but also develops thinking and creative skills. The use of podcasts, videos, gamification, and flipped classrooms offer more scope for discussions, interventions and increased engagement. Teachers need to be trained to use such practical approaches.

To provide students with the best possible learning experience, teachers have to adapt and find newer ways every day to meet the changing needs. They must understand and embrace the fact the “change is the only constant” and that upskilling themselves is the need of the hour.

The writer is the Head, Learning and Development, Orchids The International School.