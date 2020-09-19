Teach yourself to study

19 September 2020 15:43 IST

A book for students by students that makes learning from home easier

There was a time when using your laptop during school hours was a treat. Now, school is on the laptop. Learning online can be fun, but demands more than the usual degree of motivation. Here is where Learn Better at Home may help. Developed by Tejas Acharya, Tom Flatters, Peter Wallich and Scarlett Whelan, undergraduate students from the University of Oxford, the U.K., the book seeks to help students between 12 and 18 years adjust to the sudden movement of classes online.

Three focus areas

The book explores motivation, mindset, and goals and how to work effectively with subject-specific examples. The authors are clear that their main aim is to help students discover their own strengths, create their schedule and discover effective study mechanisms that will be helpful offline as well. Sections are devoted to explaining the different stages of effective study; for example, from creating overviews to effective reviewing and revising and explore ways “to teach yourself effectively.”

Effective techniques

The discussion on the Feynman Technique is especially interesting. American theoretical physicist Richard Feynman would famously ask “Why” till he was sure that he had understood a concept well enough to explain it to a child. “Focus on the details,” the authors say and, when that get boring, take inspiration from Feynman and see that you find answers to your ‘why.’

Since the book is written by students, there is a clear understanding of what learners require to progress. So, while a discussion on science subjects usually means answering questions, recalling simple information and describing more complex derivations, the steps are broken down to be used to learn more cogently. Making flashcards with important points is a great way to refresh memory and ensure that complex ideas stick, say the authors.

Students are encouraged to understand how exams are graded and where the easy scores lie. Each chapter has a “Quick Task” prompt. For example, the one on Chemistry says: “For any science subject, grab a pen and paper. Make a list of your top five online resources and the three most important concepts you need to remember.”

Increase reach

The book is meant for students in English-medium secondary schools. Here is where you can be a part of the solution. If you have friends or family in schools that teach in other languages, offer to translate core concepts. You can reach out to the authors on social media (https://www.facebook.com/learnbetterathome/). The resource is free to download at https://learnbetterathome.com/.

The writer is an Assistant Professor, Global Media Studies, University of Nevada, Reno. https://paromitapain.com/