Teach waste management practises early

The transition to a circular economy depends on how individuals and organisations learn to innovate and apply what they have learned in the real world. The education sector, from the primary school to the postgraduate level, plays a vital role in ensuring students of all ages are equipped with the key skills and knowledge to apply circular thinking in their chosen careers. While the country has been professing circularity as behaviour from ancient times, the tradition declined due to the education system transitioning towards consumption. However, the last couple of decades has shown that uncontrolled consumption will only lead towards loss of lives and wealth.

Plastic problem

One such problem that mankind created was its profuse use of plastic. The 19th and 20th centuries saw the advent and large-scale commercial utilisation of plastic. There is no doubt that this improved people’s lives — from revolutionising the material supply chain to providing more convenient, safer, and cheaper packaging for products. It was also low-cost, light in weight, and durable. But its effects on the environment and humans were understood only in the 21st century. Youngsters today do not realise that the packet of wafers, cartons of milk/juices, and chocolate wrappers are all multi-layered plastic and they wind up in landfills, leaching into land and water bodies and penetrating the food chain. Another problem occurs when the extraction of raw materials and disposal of waste are not managed sustainably.

A cost-effective way to deal with this issue and ensure a sustainable planet is an institutional approach to create awareness about circularity. With Earth Hour coming up on March 25, there is a great opportunity to promote plastic circularity. Youngsters can lead the initiative as change agents and spread awareness. What they can do:

Stop using single-use plastics

Dispose off plastic waste at designated collection points

Ensure proper segregation of household wastes

Adopt no-litter practices

Initiate and participate in drives to remove plastic waste

Promote use of recycled products

Unsustainability issues linked to plastics do not stop with the enormous emission of greenhouse gases during production; they also extend to waste management. India generates 3.46 million metric tonnes of plastic waste annually, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of India. The actual plastic waste generation data may well be more than the reported figures.

Train the youth

With 50% of its population below the age of 25 and more than 65% below the age of 35 years, it is important that the youth are trained and educated to promote circularity in plastics. This needs to be leveraged right at the school and college levels so that behavioural change can be enabled. The teaching of the concept of Reduce-Reuse-Recycle should be made mandatory in school.

Many are not aware of self-generated waste; therefore, youngsters need to be educated about how their choices have an impact on the environment. The mixed municipal waste generated from households has no economic value for recycling and it ends up in landfills. If there are courses and projects that will help students learn about types of waste such as degradable, non-degradable, recyclable, non-recyclable, waste segregation and why it is important, the need for waste management systems and so on, it would make them understand their role in helping save the planet.

Note: Earth Hour is a worldwide movement. Every year on March 25, people are encouraged to switch off lights between 8.30 and 9.30 p.m.

