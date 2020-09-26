Tapping into innate potential

The Impact Business School aims to steer more women towards impactful entrepreneurship by empowering them with the right knowledge and resources

In her speech at a women’s forum in 2018, Annette Dixon, former Vice-President-South Asia Region at World Bank, highlighted the impact women could have in a country, specifically India’s economy, with greater participation.

“At 17% of GDP, the economic contribution of Indian women is less than half the global average...Worryingly, India’s rapid urbanisation has not yet encouraged more women to join the labour force. Rural jobs have been decreasing and not enough rural women have been able to make the transition to working in urban areas,” she said.

This is where The Impact Business School (TIBS) finds it purpose. It is launching with PGDM programmes (Mythréyi Fellowship) that will be tailored for women from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities/towns to enable them to create their own jobs opportunities and solve societal problems. It aims to give women access to knowledge, resources, social mobility and Intersectoral Capacity Building Platforms, thus empowering them to build ecosystems that benefit the rural economy and thereby the people.

“Women have a traditional native intelligence and innate leadership skills, which is what we’re trying to bring out through this liberal arts-inspired multidimensional business education. Moreover, most business education looks at western models. We need one that actually suits the Indian structure and understands the local ecosystem within which enterprises will be established,” says Krithika Shankaran, Group President, K-Qbe. TIBS, which is coming up near Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, is a part of Project Mythréyi: Self-Sustainable Smart Society, launched by the K-Qbe Foundation.

Course

The programme will cover Business Management in Development Sector; Building SMART educational enterprises; Building Rural Impact Enterprises; and Business Management in Fashion and Design. The last will focus on teaching human-centred design, using design principles in management studies of handicrafts, textiles, apparels and exports, and building enterprises in production and exports of handicrafts, textiles, apparel, leather accessories and fashion jewellery.

The course will have three parts to it: academic, immersion, and real-life projects.

There will be an intersection of business, academia and public policy and its application for social development with an unique understanding of the social, economic, cultural and spiritual context of India.

The one-year residential PGDM programme will invite applications early next year from women between 21 and 32 years. While the applicants need to be graduates with an exceptional academic record and one-year experience in any field, “marks is just one of the criteria,” says Shankaran. “We will be looking for women who have the passion to initiate change and development; who have spoken out despite challenges, have participated in social or political activism, and/or have created a difference in their family, company or society.”