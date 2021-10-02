Talk it out

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I am a mathematics graduate. In college, I joined the dance society and realised it was my passion. I joined CAT coaching for my parents but am unable to concentrate. My parents don’t want me to pursue dance because they feel it’s not a respected career. How can I make them understand? Apart from dance, I’m interested in Data Science and have learnt Python and SQL from online courses. Should I do a Master’s in this field or a short-term course? — Divya

Dear Divya,

This is a tough battle. Have a frank chat with your parents (with or without a mediator who can be objective) and ask what they are worried about — your future or “what will society say”? Understand the exact issue and work around that. Today, some leading choreographers make a fortune with online and physical classes. Special songs, events and occasions are charged separately. It’s a great money churner, if you are good and at the right place at the right time. In the meantime, try and get a Masters underway and a stable job that keeps you financially afloat. Pursue dance only on the weekends till you get a decent break, prove yourself to your family, take time and build your confidence.

I’m a 25 year old with an MBA (HR and Logistics). I appeared for the NDA, CDS and other government exams but didn’t clear any. I am now preparing for the NET exams and applying for jobs. I am getting calls from everyone else except HR and Logistics. I am confused. What should I do? — Ajay

Dear Ajay,

I am sorry that things are not working out in the field of your choice. Is it just bad timing due to the pandemic or do the companies feel that the CV doesn’t do justice? You need to get clarity on the issue. If it is pandemic related, things will get better. I understand that you are preparing for NET, give that your best shot. But, again, should your choice not materialise, take up anything to just get started and then explore a role shift. Identify the gap/s that are not letting you get the break that you want. Work on specific certifications and qualifications and upgrade your existing skillset so that your employability skills are enhanced.

I am a PG Diploma student. All my friends from graduation are getting jobs and I am doing nothing. I have a great fear of missing out. Though I was a better student in school and college, I have lagged behind everyone. What should I do? — Harshita

Dear Harshita,

How can you say that you are not doing anything while you are doing your PG Diploma? What are you missing out on? Wasn’t this course your choice? I understand that your friends are working and perhaps making their own money now and that makes you feel this way. But it is only a matter of time that you will start your professional journey and your career. Start looking out for internships and some job openings side by side. Stay confident and feel good in your own skin!

I am a first-year B.Ed in Delhi university. I wish to pursue a teaching career abroad. What do I need to do for this? — Riya

Dear Riya,

Identify what (subjects), where (countries) and who (age profile of students) you want to teach? There are specialised jobs available overseas across each segment right from kindergarten to school to university teaching, so understand what you want first. Check if TEFL/TESL/ TESOL Certification is needed (should you want to be an English teacher). Do your research. Start a dialogue with the institution on the specific skills that are prerequisites for the application process. What are some courses that will give you an edge over local applicants? Start now, so that you know your way forward by the time your current course comes to an end.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice, and suggestions and is not a substitute for long-term therapy. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus. thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.