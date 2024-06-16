Take time to explore

I am 22 and have completed B.A. (History, Public Administration and Political Science) with a gold medal in the latter two. I am preparing for my second attempt at the UPSC and pursuing a Master’s in Public Administration through IGNOU. Should I opt for an MBA? Or look for further studies in Public Administration abroad? What other career options do I have? Nikhil

Dear Nikhil,

To make an informed decision on a career path that aligns with your interests, strengths, values, and long-term goals, explore, research, and reflect on the various options available. What type of work environment, role, and impact do you desire in your career? Seek guidance and advice from teachers, mentors, professors, and professionals from the fields. If you are committed to a career in Civil Services, focus on your UPSC preparation. With your brilliant academic achievements, you have a solid foundation. Would an MBA or studying abroad align with your long-term goals and aspirations? Evaluate the pros and cons based on your interests, goals, finances and future career prospects.

An MBA in Public Policy or Administration or General Management can provide you with a broader perspective and managerial skills required for leadership roles in the public sector, government jobs, corporates, NGOs, and international organisations. Pursuing a Master’s or Ph.D. in Public Administration or related fields abroad will provide you with international exposure, research opportunities, and specialised knowledge and enhance your career prospects in academia, research, policy-making, and international organisations. Other options include being a public policy analyst, an international relations specialist, a researcher or an academician or working in the non-profit/NGO Sector.

I am a UX designer with a PG diploma in Communication Management and M.A. Psychology from IGNOU. I would like to do an Executive Ph.D. in Bengaluru. What are my options? Manoj

Dear Manoj,

An Executive PhD will enhance your career prospects. Institutions in Bengaluru that offer Executive Ph.D. programmes are Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIITB), Bengaluru University, Christ University, PES University, and Azim Premji University. Given your background in UX design, Communication Management, and Psychology, some PhD specialisations and research areas that you can consider are Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), User Experience Design and Evaluation, Psychology of Design and Communication, Digital Communication and Media Studies, Cognitive Psychology and Human Behaviour, Organisational Communication and Leadership.

I am in Class 12 and wish to pursue CSE but also earn while in college. Are there any courses to be done? Any platforms that provide an opportunity? Jayamithra

Dear Jayamithra,

You can do your B.E., B.Tech. or B.Sc. in Computer Science or Engineering from a reputed institution. Also enhance your skills, knowledge, and employability skills by learning Programming Languages (Python, Java, C++, and JavaScript to build software applications, websites, and projects), Web Development, Mobile App Development, Data Science and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing and DevOps, Cybersecurity and Ethical Hacking. Also, work on developing skills such as communication, problem solving, critical thinking and project management. To earn while studying, look at opportunities in freelancing platforms (Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer), part-time jobs or internships, campus placements and recruitment drives or on online communities and platforms (GitHub, Stack Overflow). Create a strong portfolio showcasing your skills, projects, and contributions to demonstrate your expertise, creativity, and problem-solving abilities to potential clients and employers. Network across events, tech meetups, workshops, and conferences in your city to connect with industry professionals, experts, and like-minded individuals, and explore job opportunities, freelance projects, and collaboration opportunities.

I will complete B.E. in ECE but want to transition to being a fiction writer. I’m passionate about writing. How can I make this my career? Dinesh

Dear Dinesh,

Transitioning to being a fiction writer will require dedication, passion, hard work, continuous learning, networking, and strategic planning. Develop your writing skills and work on your portfolio to achieve some success and recognition as a fiction writer. Submit your short stories to literary magazines, newspapers and online platforms. Consider blogging to showcase your writing skills, share your stories, articles, and insights of your writing journey and connect with readers and followers.

Dedicate time every day to write, whether it is short stories, novels, articles, or other creative projects. Read extensively to explore different styles, techniques, and storytelling approaches. Enrol in programmes to enhance your writing skills, learn new techniques, and receive feedback from experienced writers and instructors.

Join online communities to connect with other writers, literary agents, and industry professionals to seek advice, guidance, and mentorship, and build relationships and connections. Also consider working part-time as a content writer, copywriter, editor, or freelance writer to earn while you build your portfolio and experience.