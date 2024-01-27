Take charge

I am a recent B.Tech. graduate in Computer Science and Engineering. I have a strong interest in Physics, Maths and Computer Science and want a career in Quantum Computing and Engineering. But I am an average student. How can I pursue a career in this field? Neha Rajesh

Dear Neha,

Progress in complex fields like Quantum Computing can be gradual, and it’s common to face challenges and experience failure along the way. Persist and don’t be demotivated by setbacks. A successful career in Quantum Computing and Engineering needs is hard work, sincerity and discipline. Revisit your fundamentals in Maths, particularly areas like linear algebra, calculus, and probability theory. Explore online courses on platforms like Coursera, edX, and Khan Academy, which offer free and paid courses on quantum mechanics, quantum algorithms, and quantum information theory. Renowned institutions like MIT and Stanford in the U.S. and the University of Toronto in Canada offer courses specifically on Quantum Computing. Read books and research papers to deepen your understanding. Quantum Computation and Quantum Information by Michael Nielsen and Isaac Chuang is a good one to start with. Join communities and forums to stay updated, participate in discussions and learn from others. Download development environments like Qiskit, Cirq, or Quipper that also offer tutorials and documentation, and start experimenting with small programmes. Connect with professionals or academicians in the field for guidance and mentorship. Apply for at companies or research institutions to gain practical experience. Consider pursuing a Master’s or Ph.D. and be patient with yourself as you learn and grow.

I am a UPSC aspirant who will complete an M.Arch (landscape architecture). I am doing the course because of my parents. My parents, family and others say I should stick with a career in Architecture, which I am not interested in. I am also being pressured to get married. As a result, I am very stressed. How can I handle this? SH

Dear SH,

Where is your voice and choice here? Take charge of your life! It’s important to prioritise your own happiness and well-being while making career and life decisions. Balancing family expectations and personal desires can be complex, but with patience, open communication, and a clear vision for your future, you can navigate these challenges. Have open and an honest conversation with your parents. They may not be fully aware of your feelings and goals, so share your perspective. Establish personal boundaries and communicate assertively without being rude. Seek guidance from a career counsellor or a therapist who can help you find a career that aligns with your interests. Prioritise your well-being and make self-care a priority. Practice stress-relief techniques such as meditation, yoga, exercise to relax and unwind. Surround yourself with positive people who support and understand your goals. Complete your M. Arch, as a degree in a specialised field that can open up interesting opportunities. Work on becoming financially independent, which may help reduce the pressure about marriage.

I completed my Master’s in Biotechnology and a Course in Advanced Clinical Research and Management in 2022 and have a Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing from ISB. But I am unable to get a job, as I am asked about my experience. What else should I do for a career in Digital Marketing? Gayathri

Dear Gayathri,

Look for digital marketing internships, entry-level roles, or positions that require minimal experience. Many companies offer internships with hands-on experience. Build a portfolio of real-world projects that can demonstrate your skills to potential employers. Consider freelancing or volunteering to create or manage digital marketing for a popular non-profit organisation/s, friend/s, or family. Continue to enhance your digital marketing knowledge and skills by obtaining relevant certifications from platforms like Google, HubSpot, and Facebook. Develop an online portfolio and showcase your work, including case studies, campaign results, and examples of your skills in action. Start a blog, YouTube channel, or social media account focused on digital marketing topics. Attend conferences, seminars, and meet-ups to network with professionals in the industry for opportunities. Your background in biotechnology and clinical research management can help in healthcare or pharmaceutical digital marketing. Specialise in areas like content marketing, social media marketing, SEO, PPC, email marketing.

My son is in Class 12 (Computer Science). He wants a career in game art. What are the courses/colleges to consider? Susil

Dear Susil,

Courses to consider are Bachelor’s in Game Art and Design or Bachelor’s in Computer Graphics and Animation. There are aslo specialised Game Art programmes, online courses and bootcamps. Colleges in the US are Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), Digi Pen Institute of Technology, Ringling College of Art and Design, Full Sail University, California Institute of the Arts (Cal Arts), Art Centre College of Design. The selection procedure varies but usually involves SoPs, a portfolio showcasing his work, academic record and an interview. His portfolio should be of high quality and showcase diverse work. Some institutions may require the SAT or ACT and letters of recommendation. Start looking at specific admission criteria for each institution that he is interested in.