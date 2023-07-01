Take charge

I am a postgraduate in Ecology from Pondicherry University (Central Government). But none of the Kerala universities have this PG subject and hence, I find it difficult to get placed. Getting equivalency for my subject in the universities here is a problem. Is there scope of job placement based on my subject anywhere else? Also are there any further courses I should do to get a job? Bhageerath

Dear Bhageerath, Some lucrative roles and careers are across Environmental Engineering, Environmental Biology, Environmental Consultancy, Environmental Science and Management, Environmental Journalism, Waste Management, Environmental Photography, Sustainability Consultancy or becoming a Lecturer. Look out for opportunities across conservation organisations, not-for-profit and non-governmental organisations, public and the private sector in India as well as job openings overseas. The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Zoological Survey of India, Wildlife Institute of India are always looking for new recruits. You can also apply for positions in government research institutes and universities. Consider pursuing a Ph.D. to look for opportunities in academia, research and industry. Stay updated with latest developments in the field and attend conferences, workshops, seminars and engage with professionals from the field to learn about newer opportunities.

I am 19 years old and pursuing my UG degree. I am a single child and, since my childhood, my parents have never allowed me to do anything. Even now, they don’t let me do anything for myself. They keep saying it is for my safety. But I feel bad about this and, sometimes, hate myself and my parents for this. How can I change this situation? Vilva

Dear Vilva, This is not a great situation to be in. Please arrange to meet a skilled counsellor with your parents and have a honest discussion about the way you feel. You should not spiral into excessive negative emotions and feel sad and depressed or engage in unhelpful coping mechanisms. Whilst I understand that their behaviour may come from love, care and concern, overprotective parents can and do stunt the child’s personal growth and development. Start having honest conversations with them and communicate your feelings and needs. You need to start becoming independent and make your own decisions. This can happen when they step back and start to trust you. Build healthy boundaries and start taking small decisions. They may go wrong but that is okay. This is how we learn. Also, try and seek support from a trusted family member who can help you emotionally and help build your confidence and independence. Change takes time so be patient but persistent in your efforts to gain independence while prioritising your safety and wellbeing.

My brother is in Class 11 (Commerce). He is keen to learn music production, mixing and mastering. He is already learning things online. Which course should he take after Class 12 to make career in music? Chandan

Dear Chandan, He could do a Bachelors in Fine Arts in Music Production, which is a four year undergraduate course that focuses on the technical and creative aspects of music production. Music theory, sound design, mixing and mastering and music business is taught. He can also do a Diploma in Sound Engineering and Music Production (a one- or a two-year course) that provides practical training in sound engineering, music production and mixing and mastering. There are many short term courses online that offer music production, mixing and mastering from schools of repute that can range from weeks to a few months. Let him also join forums and communities online and start building a portfolio of his work and networking with other musicians and industry professionals who can help kickstart his career in music production. Some of the top colleges in India that offer a course in music production are National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad; SAE Institute, Mumbai; Whistling Woods International, Mumbai; School of Audio Engineering (SAE), Chennai; and Point Blank Music School, Mumbai .

I am currently pursuing my secondary higher education. I want to become an actuary. What major should I choose in my Bachelor’s, which can help me in the Acturial exams? Should I go abroad to pursue my education? Raghav.

Dear Raghav, In India, the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) is the professional body that governs the education and training of actuaries. To become a qualified actuary here, you need to clear the actuarial exams conducted by IAI. These exams can be taken by students who have completed their 10+2 or graduation in any stream. Having a background in Mathematics, Statistics, Business, Finance and Economics can help. There are various coaching institutes that offer training or you can also study on your own with materials provided by IAI and other reference books. Studying abroad is also an option, as some universities like University of Michigan, University of Wisconsin, Georgia State University, (all in the U.S.), Heriot-Watt University (the U.K.), and University of Waterloo (Canada) offer degree programmes in actuarial sciences. However, you have to clear the IAI exams to be an actuary in India, regardless of where you study. Also try to gain work experience in the insurance or finance industry to increase chances of employment. Check the requirements of relevant professional organisations to get a better understanding of the educational and experience requirements.