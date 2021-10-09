Take a chance

09 October 2021 15:38 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I have completed my PG in Urdu and am preparing for the J&K SSB exams. But I do not have any support from my family. They constantly distract me when I try to study. What can I do? — Ubaid Ahmad Dass

Dear Ubaid,

I am sorry that you don’t have an encouraging, motivating environment to study for the SSB exam. What is your family’s agenda for you? Have you tried having an assertive conversation with them and talking to them on why you want this? Try that and ensure that you build a routine at home to study diligently as this seems important to you. Alternatively, find another calm environment where you can study for a few hours a day? A cousin or a friend’s home, your school or even a public library?

Advertising

Advertising

I am working in a government bank but the work is monotonous. I want to switch careers and have degrees in Engineering and Law. Are there any options in law that I can look at? — Ashish Jha

Dear Ashish,

The other side of the fence always looks greener. I understand that the bank work could get monotonous. But before you swap fields, identify what is the exact problem and what you would enjoy long-term. All work at some point may become repetitive and boring but we need to find new innovative, creative ways to keep it engaging and appealing. With law, you could choose to be a litigation lawyer, a corporate counsellor, specialise in cyber law, judicial services or even do your Master’s.

I am currently pursuing M.Phil. in English Literature. I have cleared NET and want to do a Ph.D., as it is essential for my academic career. But are there other options that I can look into? — Sikta Kar

Dear Sikta,

The regular conventional path is a Ph.D. in English/ Linguistics. You could also explore jobs across advertising as a copywriter, creative director; PR, mass media, journalism; corporate events and/or client servicing where you will need to use creativity, imagination, communication skills, logic and reasoning and good writing skills. What interests you? Speak to people across these jobs and get a deeper perspective.

I am doing an integrated B.A degree in Geography, History, and English literature. Will I be eligible for an MS.c in Remote Sensing? Which government college offers this course in India or abroad? Srisha

Dear Srisha,

ISRO offers M.Sc. in Geo-information Science and Earth Observation (Specialisation/ Domain: Geoinformatics). Science stream (with Maths as essential subject and any one subject out of Physics/ Chemistry/ Statistics/ Biology/ Comp. Science) seems to be a prerequisite. Selection for admission to MSc. in Geoinformatics (MS-GI) and P.G. Diploma in Geoinformatics (D-GI) is based on Entrance Test. I recommend that you research the site at leisure https://www.iirs.gov.in/msc. The other colleges in India that offer the program are IIT Bombay; SRM University, Chennai; JMI New Delhi; and Andhra University College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice, and suggestions and is not a substitute for long-term therapy. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus. thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.