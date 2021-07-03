Take a chance

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I am pursuing my M.A. in Analytical and Applied Economics. Though I aspire to clear the UGC NET JRF, I am not interested in being a lecturer. What are my options? — Chandan Naik

Dear Chandan,

Employment of economists is projected to grow 14% by 2029. The increasing complexity of the global economy and a more competitive business environment also are expected to support demand for economists. Your choices are as follows — Economist, Consultant, Policy Analyst, Budget Analyst, Market Researcher, Data Scientist, and Statistician, besides others.

I am currently pursuing a Master’s in Economics from Ashoka University but its placement records are not lucrative. Should I consider switching to Delhi School of Economics or ISI-Delhi/Kolkata?

If you are already into your course, complete what you have started and give it your all. Do not bank only on campus placements, but get involved in meaningful internships and projects that will set you apart from the rest. Aim for the best and work on building your credentialsand move slowly to your dream job.

I am about to complete my B.Com and want to do an MBA from a reputed B-School. However, I have not prepared for the CAT. What if I don’t make the cut? — Namrata

Dear Namrata,

Admission to a reputed B-School will require you to put your best foot forward and prepare for CAT. You could always apply to any other B-School. If you can afford the time off and the prep work, go for the CAT. There are no guarantees that you will make it to the cut off, but you will know you gave it your best.

I am a 20 year old doing B.Com (Hons). I took the CAT last year, but didn’t do well. I am worried about my future. What are my prospects? — Amit Kumar

Dear Amit,

Do not lose hope. It just means that you need to prep harder and go through the areas where you believe you made mistakes. You are young, rest assured that this one test result doesn’t mean anything. Strive harder, set your routine, and work with a friend if that helps you study better. Set reasonable goals and work hard.

