Switching tracks?

I completed my B.A in Journalism at 24 and have worked in the IT industry for two years. I am now 27 years and planning a career switch. I want to settle down in a well-paying job within three years. I’ve always had a liking for the English language. My subject interests are varied and I like reading about Current affairs, Law , Economy, International Relations among others. Based on my interests I am contemplating a Master’s in Public Policy, MBA (Finance) or Law. Which course/career path would suit my personality? - Syed Hussain 

Dear Syed, 

All your shortlisted choices have a lot of potential. What is your core personality? What would you like to make a difference in the world with? Public Policy, Law or Finance? Get a detailed career profiling done, so that you are able to discern your hobbies, interests, aptitude, skillsets and can clearly identify your career-oriented personality traits.    

I am 18 and pursuing B.Sc. in Maths and preparing for the CDS exam. But my parents say I should look for a less-risky job with the private or public. What should I do? – Aman

Dear Aman, 

While a job in the defence forces is risky, it is also a very rewarding, respectable, satisfying career! What do you want to be doing at 25? Where do you see yourself in life? A B.Sc Math also has a variety of opportunities. You could become a statistician, a mathematician, an economist, a researcher, an analyst. 

I am pursuing my PG in English literature from IGNOU. What is the scope if I get into research? – Ashutosh  

Dear Ashutosh,

A Ph.D. in English at IGNOU PhD is sought after. The duration is three years, and the fee is Rs 16,800. The eligibility for admission is 55% marks at the post-graduation level (50% for reserved category).

I have completed my B.A. History, Public-Administration, and Geography and done a Master’s in Rural Development from IGNOU. I tried for various government jobs based on rural development but in vain. So, I have decided to go for another Master’s programme abroad. I am interested in Public Health and International Relations and even considered taking the LSAT in the U.K. But it’s all too confusing with so many options. Which are the courses I should be looking at? – Jessica 

Dear Jessica,

What is your rationale for shortlisting these courses? While it may fit with your B.A and Master’s what is the criteria you have used. Meet a good career counsellor and get some clarity on what exactly you want to do and be. Without that, it may be difficult to shortlist a clear goal. Once you have that, work on Plan B and C.

Disclaimer:This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.


