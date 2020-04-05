Switching careers

I am a first-year B.Com student, and am interested in the stock market. Is there a way I could become a stockbroker while studying? — Khusboo Patel

Dear Khushboo,

Sure, you can, though it is not as easy as it seems. You will need an on-the-job training programme and an internship that can help you understand and gain practical experience. Try and look at a National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) certification as well as a NSE Academy’s Certification in Financial Markets (NCFM) course, as these are specific to the securities markets. These will also help towards earning the needed professional licenses. Please talk to a few people in the field and seek their advice on the pros and cons. As long as the proper licenses are obtained, a stockbroker could have only a high school diploma in our country. However, most stockbrokers earn a degree and specialise in order to compete in a very competitive market. Do understand the nuances of the trade thoroughly, before you jump into it.

I am 23 years old and I have completed my graduation in history. I am currently pursuing a master's in sociology. What are the opportunities I have in both fields, apart from government exams? Also, I really enjoy writing on social issues. — Poonam Negi

Dear Poonam,

Have you considered being a college instructor? You could get into research, join a public health and welfare organisation, a law firm, a human services agency, or work as a drug and alcohol counsellor, a school or a geriatric social worker, and continue writing on social issues.

I am studying in Class XI (Humanities) and plan to pursue BA Economics. What are the career opportunities I will have in India as well as abroad? — Sreya Santhosh

Dear Sreya,

You have a wide range of career opportunities post your BA in Economics. There is a lot that is possible; options such as actuarial sciences, law, finance, Indian Economic Services (IES), management, consulting, rural development, public policy and so on are available.

Your course completion also provides an excellent foundation for graduate studies in social sciences, economics, journalism, business, and law. Enough evidence proves that economics majors perform very well compared to other majors on graduate and professional exams such as LSAT and GMAT.

I have done my bachelor’s in Philosophy (Hons) from Delhi University and I am really interested in pursuing a master’s in psychology with a specialisation in clinical psychology. I am, however, unsure as to what jobs I would get and if I would be able to earn enough money in this field. Could you guide me? — Shivani Saraf

Dear Shivani,

MA Clinical Psychology is a two-year long graduate degree programme focusing on the aspects of adolescent therapy and psychiatric rehabilitation. You need a minimum of 55% marks or above in aggregate from a recognised college/university in India. There is an entrance exam to secure the admission. The course prepares candidates to assess and evaluate patients and clients who have emotional problems and behavioural disorders, and help create treatment plans for them.

Such postgraduates are hired as career counsellors, social workers, career employment specialists, developmental psychologists, counselling psychologists, educational psychologists, clinical psychologists, and so on.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She will answer questions sent to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com. The subject line should be: ‘Off the edge’