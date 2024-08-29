GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SWAYAM exams: UGC says students can take MOOC tests at their own universities

Published - August 29, 2024 03:30 pm IST

ANI

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced a new framework enabling universities to conduct examinations for courses offered through the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) platform.

This initiative is part of the UGC's ongoing efforts to enhance the accessibility and flexibility of earning academic credits via online platforms. Until now, end-term proctored examinations for SWAYAM courses were conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL).

However, under the new framework, students who complete SWAYAM courses can now opt to take their exams at their own universities, the UGC said in a statement. "The new framework for conducting SWAYAM examinations at universities offers enhanced support to students and will increase participation. Students can register through their universities, complete the course activities, and take exams conducted by the university. This is in addition to the existing exam facilities provided by NTA and NPTEL.The credits earned can be transferred to the transcripts of the students. UGC invites all HEIs to adopt SWAYAM courses and make use of the framework to conduct examination for better learner-friendliness," UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said in the statement.

This is expected to make it easier for students to integrate online learning with their regular academic programs.The framework also introduces provisions for re-examinations, allowing students who were unable to pass or attend the initial SWAYAM exams to retake them in subsequent semesters.

This added flexibility is expected to increase student participation in SWAYAM courses and encourage more universities to adopt the UGC Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through SWAYAM.

The UGC's decision follows a series of state-level awareness meetings and online discussions with Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) over the past year. These meetings highlighted the growing interest among universities in adopting SWAYAM courses for credit transfer and the need for a more student-friendly examination process.

To assist universities in implementing the new framework, the UGC is providing two additional documents: the 'Steps for Adopting SWAYAM MOOC Courses' and the 'University Dashboard User Guide.' Universities are also required to appoint a Nodal Officer to manage registration, examination, and credit transfer processes for SWAYAM courses.

